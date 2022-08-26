Indiana State Sycamores
Week playing UNA: Week 1, 5 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Memorial Stadium, Terre Haute, Indiana
Head coach: Curt Mallory (26-29 in 5 seasons)
Last season: 5-6 (3-5 Missouri Valley)
Key returnees: WR Dante Hendrix (42 catches, 447 yards 3 TDs), RG Jose Vazquez, RT Josh Weichel, LB Geoffrey Brown (61 tackles), SS Ethan Hoover (48 tackles, 1 INT).
The skinny: This will be UNA’s first meeting against Indiana State. The Sycamores regressed in 2021, costing them a chance at four straight winning seasons for the first time since 1966-69. They had gone 7-4 for three straight campaigns, which helped earn Mallory a five-year contract extension through 2027. Indiana State will be breaking in seven new starters on offense and six on defense — including a new quarterback. Chances are it will be a younger signal caller, too. The Sycamores have two redshirt freshmen and a redshirt sophomore listed as quarterbacks on their preseason depth chart.
Virginia-Wise
Week playing UNA: Week 2, 6 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Dane Damron (23-34 in 6 seasons at UVA-Wise, 26-47 overall in 8 seasons)
Last season: 5-6 (4-4 South Atlantic Conference)
Key returnees: QB Lendon Redwine (2,819 yards, 24 TDs, 15 INTs), RB Jaevon Gillespie (116 carries, 579 yards, 8 TDs), DL Joel Burgess (62 tackles, 5.5 sacks), DB Markel Dailey (50 tackles, 5 INTs), DB Robert Carter (3 INTs).
The skinny: This is another team UNA will play for the first time. It’s also the lone Division II opponent on the schedule. UVA-Wise did play an FCS opponent last season in Middle Tennessee State. The Highland Cavaliers lost 45-14. The program has only had one winning season since making the transition from NAIA in 2013 — a 6-5 finish in 2016, Damron’s first season. The Highland Cavaliers scored 24 or more points six times last season, but Redwine lost his top two receivers in Devin Henderson and JJ McNeill III. Both caught at least 42 passes for 610 yards and four scores.
Chattanooga Mocs
Week playing UNA: Week 3, 5 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Head coach: Rusty Wright (15-13 in 3 seasons)
Last season: 6-5 (5-3 Southern Conference)
Key returnees: QB Cole Copeland (1,555 yards, 6 TDs, 9 INTs), RB Ailym Ford 203 (203 carries, 1,071 yards, 11 TDs), DL Devonnsha Maxwell (42 tackles, 12 sacks), LB Ty Boeck (90 tackles, 3 sacks).
The skinny: The Mocs are the first of three opponents from UNA’s 2021 schedule. Chattanooga won the meeting 20-0 last season in Florence after getting 111 yards from Ford and a pick-6. Last season was the Mocs’ first non-COVID winning campaign since 2014. That was in large part thanks to their defense. The unit didn’t allow more than 17 points in the team’s six wins and finished ranked ninth overall in the FCS. Chattanooga’s offense was a little different. It came in at 49. But it did finish No. 16 in the country in rushing attack behind the duo of Ford and Price.
Tarleton State Texans
Week playing UNA: Week 4, 6 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Todd Whitten (45-22 in 6 seasons of 2nd stint at Tarleton State, 90-45 overall in 12 seasons at Tarleton State, 115-73 in 17 seasons overall)
Last season: 6-5 (2-3 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: OL Kendall Dearth, OL Blake Haynes, DL Javier Duran (32 tackles), LB D.J. Harris (66 tackles), DB Donovan Banks (50 tackles).
The skinny: The Week 4 matchup will be the first meeting between the schools since 2013 that capped a home-and-home series. UNA won in 2013 in Stephenville, Texas, but lost at Braly the year prior. Tarleton State is in the third year of its own four-year transition. The Texans went 11-8 their first two seasons. Three of Tarleton State’s 2021 wins came against Division II opponents with another that was reclassifying to Division I, too, in Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State). The Texans are replacing a majority of their offense, including at quarterback, receiver and running back.
Kennesaw State Owls
Week playing UNA: Week 6, 5 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia
Head coach: Brian Bohannon (63-18 in 7 seasons)
Last season: 12-2 (7-0 Big South)
Key returnees: QB Xavier Shepherd (1,341 passing yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs; 1,016 rushing yards, 23 TDs), OL Zion Katina, OL Terrell Paxton, OL Matt Olson.
The skinny: The Owls are the second opponent returning from UNA’s 2021 schedule. Kennesaw State won 28-24 last season. This will be the first ASUN game for the Lions, who will be coming off a bye week. This will be the second league game for the Owls, who are in their first season in the ASUN. Kennesaw State was picked to win the conference in the coaches’ preseason poll. The Owls lost 32-31 in the second round of the FCS playoffs last year to East Tennessee State. The key for UNA is trying to limit Shepherd, who threw for 95 yards and a TD, plus ran for 60 yards and three scores.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Week playing UNA: Week 7, 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Toyota Field, Madison
Head coach: Rich Rodriguez (1st season at JSU, 163-119-2 in 25 seasons overall)
Last season: 5-5 (3-3 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: See Jacksonville State charticle
The skinny: See Jacksonville State charticle
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Week playing UNA: Week 8, TBA Oct. 2
Where: Roy Kidd Stadium, Richmond, Kentucky
Head coach: Walt Wells (10-10 in 2 seasons)
Last season: 7-4 (4-2 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: QB Parker McKinney (2,429 yards, 18 TDs, 9 INTs), TE Dakota Allen (34 catches, 440 yards, 5 TDs), OL Payton Collins, OL Howard Watkins, DL Kelton Dawson (31 tackles, 3 sacks), LB Matthew Jackson (102 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 INTs), LB Eli Hairston (49 tackles, 2 INTs), DB Joseph Sayles (42 tackles, 3 INTs).
The skinny: This is another team UNA hasn’t faced before. Eastern Kentucky improved its win total by four from 2020 last year thanks to a five-game midseason win streak. The Colonels placed second to UNA with six All-ASUN preseason selections. EKU opens 2021 with back-to-back FBS opponents — Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green. The Colonels did lose both their top rusher (Da’Joun Hewitt) and top receiver (Matt Wilcox Jr.). They also had some trouble getting after the quarterback. EKU finished with just 20 sacks. But then again, the Colonels only gave up 13.
Central Arkansas Bears
Week playing UNA: Week 9, 4 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Estes Stadium, Conway, Arkansas
Head coach: Nathan Brown (25-19 in 4 seasons)
Last season: 5-6 (2-4 ASUN-WAC partnership)
Key returnees: RB Darius Hale (198 carries, 1,015 yards, 17 TDs), OL Jaylin Hendrix, DL Logan Jessup (60 tackles, 5 sacks), DB TaMuarion Wilson (66 tackles, INT, 2 fumble recoveries).
Austin Peay Governors
Week playing UNA: Week 10, 4 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Braly Stadium
Head coach: Scotty Walden (10-7 in 2 seasons at Austin Peay, 18-13 in 4 seasons overall)
Last season: 6-5 (4-2 Ohio Valley)
Key returnees: WR Drae McCray (53 catches, 867 yards, 8 TDs), DL Chukuemeka Manning (25 tackles, 2 sacks at NC State), DB Shamari Simmons (50 tackles, 4 INTs), K Maddux Trujillo (14-for-18 FG, 78 points).
The skinny: This is the final ASUN game of the season for UNA. It’ll also be the first time the Lions have played Austin Peay since 1978, which UNA won 10-6. The Governors, who start their first season in the ASUN, will be starting a new quarterback after Draylen Ellis departed. Ellis threw for 2,626 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021. Austin Peay also lost second and third receivers, including Baniko Harley, who finished with 800 and seven scores in just nine games. The Governors had their top three tacklers — all with at least 71 tackles — depart as well.
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Week playing UNA: Week 11, 4 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Tucker Stadium, Cookeville, Tennessee
Head coach: Dewayne Alexander (12-29 in 4 seasons at Tennessee Tech, 53-62 in 11 seasons overall)
Last season: 3-8 (1-5 Ohio Valley)
Key returnees: RB David Gist (184 carries, 901 yards, 8 TDs), WR Quinton Cross (41 catches, 574 yards, 3 TDs), DB Josh Reliford (69 tackles).
The skinny: UNA will be the second ASUN opponent for Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles play at Kennesaw State on Oct. 22. It’s been a while since the programs met — 1959 — and that ended in a 14-14 tie. Tennessee Tech has not had a winning record since going 7-4 in 2011 and has had just four winning seasons since 2001. The Golden Eagles did manage to go 6-6 in 2019. Former Memphis and Austin Peay quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall is slated to be Tennessee Tech’s starter this fall. He didn’t play in any games last season for Memphis.
Memphis Tigers
Week playing UNA: Week 12, TBA Nov. 19
Where: Liberty Stadium, Memphis
Head coach: Ryan Silverfield (14-10 in 2-plus seasons)
Last season: 6-6 (3-5 American)
Key returnees: QB Seth Henigan (3,322 yards 25 TDs, 8 INTs), WR Javon Ivory (29 catches, 413 yards, 3 TDs), RB Brandon Thomas (116 carries, 682 yards, 8 TDs), DB Quindell Johnson (104 tackles, INT), DL Jaylon Allen (37 tackles, 5 sacks).
The skinny: Another first-meeting game for UNA. The Lions are 2-5 all-time against FBS opponents, including 0-3 in the pandemic-shortened 2020. This will be a Senior Day game for Memphis before the Tigers end the regular season at SMU a week later. Memphis regressed in 2021 after an eight-win season in 2020 and a 12-win campaign in 2019. The Tigers return Henigan at quarterback, but he’ll be without his top two targets from a year ago. They also lost their leading tackler in JJ Russell, who recorded 123 tackles.
— Compiled by David Glovach
