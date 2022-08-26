--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mark Stoops
Record: 59-53 in 9 seasons
Age: 55
Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio
You don’t say: Stoops worked for his brother Mike as defensive coordinator when Mike was the head coach at Arizona. Now, Mike works for Mark as the inside linebackers coach.
Coordinators: Rich Scangarello (offense), Brad White (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Home: Kroger Field (61,000 capacity, first game 1973)
All-time record: 639-635-44
Mascot: Wildcat, Scratch
Band: Wildcat Marching Band
Last conference title game appearance: never
Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Football or basketball? Perhaps one of the most intriguing offseason storylines regarding Kentucky is a recent one. John Calipari, the Wildcats basketball coach, called Kentucky a basketball school while complaining about the “lack” of a modern practice facility, prompting Stoops to respond, “Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?” on Twitter. Break out the popcorn and grab a seat. But at least someone in the SEC sees basketball as a legit sport.
2. The Connecticut kid: Quarterback Will Levis was a pleasant surprise in his first season as a starter. He passed for 2,827 yards, rushed for 376 and accounted for 33 touchdowns. Levis also turned some heads — and churned some stomachs — with his morning drink of choice of coffee with mayo. He’ll have a new offensive coordinator and be without his favorite target in Wan’Dale Robinson.
3. Run, Chris, run: Chris Rodriguez will be an important part of Kentucky’s offense once again depending on his status after a DUI arrest. He set a school record with nine 100-yard rushing performances and finished with more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.
4. D-line stepping: The Wildcats lost defensive end John Pascal (15 tackles for loss and five sacks) and defensive tackle Maruan McCall now in the NFL, it’s time to see if the touted linemen from the 2020 class — Justin Rogers, Octavious Oxendine, Tre’vonn Rybka and Josaih Hayes — will be able to rise to the occasion. The unit finished fourth in total defense last season.
--
Extra point
Paul "Bear" Bryant holds the school record for wins with 60. He stopped coaching at Kentucky after the 1953 season. The Wildcats have had 11 coaches since then. Stoops can break that mark with two wins this season.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Georgia. The Wildcats haven’t had a win in the annual series since 2009.
Jeer: Louisville. Seeing the Governor’s Cup leave Lexington would be a tough sight for Kentucky. The Wildcats haven’t lost since 2017.
--
Crystal ball
10-3: Kentucky has never had back-to-back 10-win seasons. Georgia is the only real tough game on the slate. Games against Ole Miss, Tennessee and maybe Florida are toss-ups.
--
Did you know?
Former Florence standout Dee Beckwith now plays for Kentucky as a receiver. In two seasons at Tennessee, Beckwith totaled four carries for 27 yards in five games.
--
Quotebook
“This program wasn’t built on third base. Some may, but I can promise you, this football team didn't wake up on third base. I did a lot of work. We did a lot of work.”
— Stoops on Capliari’s basketball school comment
--
2021 results
(10-3, 5-3 SEC)
Louisiana-Monroe; W, 45-10
Missouri; W, 35-28
Chattanooga; W, 28-23
at South Carolina; W, 16-10
Florida; W, 20-13
LSU; W, 42-21
at Georgia; L, 30-13
at Mississippi State; L, 31-17
Tennessee; L, 45-42
at Vanderbilt; W, 34-17
New Mexico State; W, 56-16
at Louisville; W, 52-21
Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
vs. Iowa; W, 20-17
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 10; at Florida
Sept. 17; Youngstown State
Sept. 24; Northern Illinois
Oct. 1; at Ole Miss
Oct. 8; South Carolina
Oct. 15; Mississippi State
Oct. 29; at Tennessee
Nov. 5; at Missouri
Nov. 12; Vanderbilt
Nov. 19; Georgia
Nov. 26; Louisville
