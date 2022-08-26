--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Eliah Drinkwitz
Record: 11-12 in 2 seasons at Missouri, 23-13 in 3 years overall
Age: 39
Hometown: Alma, Arkansas
You don’t say: Drinkwitz has a national championship ring. He was a quality control assistant when Auburn won the BCS title in 2010.
Coordinators: Drinkwitz (offense), Blake Baker/D.J. Smith (co-defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Columbia, Missouri
Home: Memorial Stadium (62,621 capacity, first game 1926)
All-time record: 696-579-52
Mascot: Truman
Band: Marching Mizzou
Last conference title game appearance: 2014
Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 8 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New Cook in the kitchen: Connor Bazelak is now at Indiana and Missouri’s offense has been turned over to Brady Cook, who was named the starting quarterback Aug. 9. Cook started one game last year, the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. He completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 53 yards and a score.
2. Hopefully not a Bad-ie replacement: Tyler Badie was perhaps that the most important piece of Missouri’s offense last season. The tailback rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also led the team with 54 repections. There are some options to take over his role, though. Elijah Young averaged 5.8 yards per carry in the bowl game, while Nathaniel Peat (Stanford) and Cody Schrader (a 2,000-yard rusher in Division II) are some transfers.
3. Who wants to run a defense? Keeping a defensive coordinator, it appears, has yet to be a strong suit for Drinkwitz. Entering his fourth season as a head coach — 2019 was spent at Appalachian State — Drinkwitz has had four different people running the defense. Baker is the latest after Steve Wilks opted to return to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.
4. Maybe a bowl win is near: It’s been more than seven years since Missouri has won one. The last time the Tigers went through that kind of dry spell ended in 2005. They won the Independence Bowl that season, just over seven years after winning the Insight.com Bowl. Before that, Missouri went 16 years between bowl wins in 1981 and 1998.
--
Extra point
Since winning the SEC East in 2014, conference play has not been kind to Missouri. The Tigers are 21-36 during that stretch and have yet to have a winning SEC record.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Georgia. Missouri was embarrassed by the Bulldogs last season. The Tigers managed a season-low six points.
Jeer: Kansas State. It will be the first time the programs have played since 2011. Missouri leads the series 60-32-5.
--
Crystal ball
6-7: Sure, Missouri finds some way to get back to a bowl game, but it won’t be easy. The Tigers might be able to win toss-up games against Kansas State, Auburn and South Carolina to get there.
--
Did you know?
Drinkwitz and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will have a bit of a reunion this season. Drinkwitz was the tight ends coach under Harsin at Boise State in 2014 and the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2015.
--
Quotebook
“Yeah, I have no idea how many pairs of shoes I have. I would not like to be called out on the carpet on whether or not I have the largest collection.”
— Drinkwitz on his large collection of Jordan sneakers
--
2021 results
(6-7, 3-5 SEC)
Central Michigan; W, 34-24
at Kentucky; L, 35-28
Southeast Missouri State; W, 59-28
at Boston College (OT); L, 41-34
Tennessee; L, 62-24
North Texas; W, 48-35
Texas A&M; L, 35-14
at Vanderbilt; W, 37-28
at Georgia; L, 43-6
South Carolina; W, 31-28
Florida (OT); W, 24-23
Arkansas; L, 34-17
Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas)
vs. Army; L, 24-22
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Louisiana Tech
Sept. 10; at Kansas State
Sept. 17; Abilene Christian
Sept. 24; at Auburn
Oct. 1; Georgia
Oct. 8; at Florida
Oct. 22; Vanderbilt
Oct. 29; at South Carolina
Nov. 5; Kentucky
Nov. 12; at Tennessee
Nov. 19; New Mexico State
Nov. 25; Arkansas
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.