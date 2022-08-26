--
Coach’s corner
Head coach: Chris Willis
Record: 19-27 in 5 seasons
Age: 48
Hometown: Aberdeen, Mississippi
You don’t say: This is the first time Willis has had a full complement of assistant coaches (10). His previous high was seven.
Coordinators: Ryan Held (offense), Steadman Campbell (defense)
--
Info booth
Location: Florence
Home: Braly Stadium (14,215 capacity, first game 1912)
All-time record: 479-288-16
Mascot: Leo III
Band: Marching Pride of North Alabama
Last conference title game appearance: N/A
Returning starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. ASUN rising: The wait is finally over. That might be the best way to put it for Willis and company, who are set to begin their first season in a new conference. The Lions already competed in the ASUN in other sports. It also means UNA will be eligible for the FCS playoffs for the first time. There’s a lot of optimism because of it. The Lions just have to win games. They haven’t had a winning record since 2018.
2. A new offense: Held is in charge of the unit after stops at UCF and Nebraska coaching running backs. It’s been interesting to watch so far and the players have noted the big-play potential. UNA didn’t have trouble scoring in most of its games last season. It did struggle with turnovers (21) and rushing (3.4 yards per carry). Fixing those will go a long way.
3. Secondary isn’t secondary: The back end of the defense has some question marks. The Lions lost four players — cornerbacks K.J. Smith, Evan Jones and Gerell Green, along with safety Alonzo Craighton — who were significant contributors. Safety Kyree Fields and corner Terrell Bailey are back, but there’s a bit of inexperience.
4. Seeing something different: The Lions will face four opponents — Indiana State, Virginia-Wise, Eastern Kentucky and Memphis — for the first time this season. They’ll also renew some series that haven’t been played in a while. UNA will play Tarleton State for the first time since 2013, Central Arkansas since 2005, Austin Peay since 1978 and Tennessee Tech since 1959.
--
Extra point
UNA led the ASUN in all-conference preseason selections with seven — running back Parker Driggers, receivers Cortez Hall and Takairee Kenebrew, tight end Corson Swan, defensive tackle Micah Bland, Fields and returner Kobe Warden. The Lions were still picked to finish last.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Memphis. Beating a current FBS program would be better. UNA is 2-5 all-time against FBS teams. The last win was against Louisiana-Lafayette in 1997.
Jeer: Virginia-Wise. Sure, the Highland Cavaliers have an interesting and unique nickname, but losing to a Division II opponent wouldn’t be ideal. Plus, UVA-Wise only has one winning season since moving up from NAIA in 2013.
--
Crystal ball
6-5: There are a lot of question marks surrounding UNA, so the Lions’ record has a chance to deviate in either direction. It’s not uncommon to last year. UNA was competitive in most games in 2021, but had an uncanny ability to shoot itself in the foot. If the Lions can figure that stuff out, it could be better.
--
Did you know?
UNA had four different players attempt at least 15 passes last season in Rett Files, Jaylen Gipson, Brady Pope and Blake Dever. None played in more than seven games and the Lions used three in the season finale.
--
Quotebook
“When we went to the ASUN media day, it had a different feel. We walk in the room, we actually got some interviews. We didn’t just look like a booger sitting on a napkin over there. … We got on TV and we felt wanted, even though we didn’t like our ranking.”
— Willis on being part of the ASUN
--
2021 results
(3-8, 3-4 Big South)
Southeastern Louisiana; L, 49-28
Chattanooga; L, 20-0
at Jacksonville State; L, 27-24
at Nicholls State; L, 31-14
Campbell; L, 41-38
at North Carolina A&T; L, 38-34
Robert Morris; W, 42-31
Charleston Southern; W, 45-22
at Monmouth; L, 45-33
Kennesaw State; L, 28-24
at Hampton; W, 35-27
--
2022 schedule
Sept. 1; at Indiana State
Sept. 10; Virginia-Wise
Sept. 17; at Chattanooga
Sept. 24; Tarleton State
Oct. 8; at Kennesaw State
Oct. 15; vs. Jacksonville State
Oct. 22; at Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 29; at Central Arkansas
Nov. 5; Austin Peay
Nov. 12; Tennessee Tech
Nov. 19; at Memphis
(Oct. 15 game in Madison.)
