Coach’s corner
Head coach: Josh Heupel
Record: 7-6 in 1 season at Tennessee, 35-14 in 4 years overall
Age: 44
Hometown: Aberdeen, South Dakota
You don’t say: Heupel not only won the national championship as Oklahoma's quarterback (the Sooners beat Florida State in the Orange Bowl) in 2000, he was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Heupel finished second to Florida State’s Chris Weinke.
Coordinators: Alex Golesh (offense), Tim Banks (defense)
Info booth
Location: Knoxville
Home: Neyland Stadium (101,915 capacity, first game 1921)
All-time record: 856-408-53
Mascot: Smokey
Band: Pride of the Southland Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2007
Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Hooked on Hendon: Unlike last season, the Vols know who their quarterback is going to be (unless there’s some sort of injury). It’s Hendon Hooker. He completed almost 68% of his passes for more than 2,900 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions despite sitting behind Joe Milton for two games. Tennessee’s offense will go as Hooker does.
2. Who will catch passes? Two of Hooker's top three pass catchers — Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton — both opted for the NFL. Jones was second in receiving yards last season with 807 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Payton led the SEC with almost 23 yards per catch and added six scores. Cedric Tillman is back. He finished with almost 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.
3. Defense is kind of important: Tennessee’s offense did its part last season. The unit ranked in the top four in the SEC in scoring (second), rushing (second), passing (fourth) and total offense (third). The defense was another story. The only category of the four it cracked the top 10 — in a 14-team league — was rushing. Everything else was 12th or worse. Yikes.
4. Wins would be nice (obviously): The only problem is the Vols haven’t really won much. Since the 1998 national title, Tennessee has only managed to reach double-digit wins four times. The most recent was 2007, the last year UT reached the SEC championship game. There have been eight losing seasons since that appearance, though.
Extra point
Tennessee hasn’t been in the AP Top 25 preseason poll a whole lot. In the last 15 years, the Vols have only seen their name five times with the most recent one in 2020. They didn’t make it this time, either, falling one spot short.
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. Allegedly, it’s a rivalry. Can’t put enough emphasis on allegedly. Tennessee hasn’t won a game in the series since 2006, which was before some guy named Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa.
Jeer: Pittsburgh. Again, Tennessee’s non-conference schedule, which consists of Ball State, Pitt, Akron and UT-Martin, isn’t particularly tough. But the Vols lost to Pitt by a touchdown last season.
Crystal ball
7-6: Tennessee appears to be a favorite pick for an up-and-coming team. There are lot of question marks at the skill positions and on defense. The non-conference slate shouldn’t give the Vols too much trouble. It will just be a matter of how many toss-up games — Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina — they can win.
Did you know?
Tennessee returns four of its five starting offensive linemen. The only hole the Vols have to plug is at right tackle. The bad news? The unit gave up an SEC-worst 44 sacks.
Quotebook
“I didn't sign any mustard bottles or golf balls. Maybe wish I had had a golf ball that night, you know what I mean? I'm only kidding (smiling).”
— Heupel on having any experiences similar to Lane Kiffin’s return
2021 results
(7-6, 4-4 SEC)
Bowling Green; W, 38-6
Pittsburgh; L, 41-34
Tennessee Tech; W, 56-0
at Florida; L, 38-14
at Missouri; W, 62-24
South Carolina; W, 45-20
Ole Miss; L, 31-26
at Alabama; L, 52-24
at Kentucky; W, 45-42
Georgia; L, 41-17
South Alabama; W, 60-14
Vanderbilt; W, 45-21
Music City Bowl (Nashville)
vs. Purdue (OT); L, 48-45
2022 schedule
Sept. 1; Ball State
Sept. 10; at Pittsburgh
Sept. 17; Akron
Sept. 24; Florida
Oct. 8; at LSU
Oct. 15; Alabama
Oct. 22; UT-Martin
Oct. 29; Kentucky
Nov. 5; Georgia
Nov. 12; Missouri
Nov. 19; at South Carolina
Nov. 26; at Vanderbilt
