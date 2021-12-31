No. 22 Arkansas vs. Penn State
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Tampa, Florida
TV: ESPN2
The line: Arkansas by 1
Records: Arkansas (8-4), Penn State (7-5)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The Outback Bowl is Arkansas’ first game on New Year’s Day since the 2008 Cotton Bowl and the program’s first bowl appearance since 2016. … Penn State holds a 24-23 record against current members of the SEC, including a 28-20 win over Auburn on Sept. 18. … The Razorbacks have won three of their last four games. The loss was to Alabama by seven points. … The Nittany Lions have lost three of their last five. … Linebacker Bumper Pool leads Arkansas with 120 tackles.
--
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 25 Kentucky
When: noon Saturday
Where: Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC
The line: Kentucky by 3
Records: Iowa (10-3), Kentucky (9-3)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops played at Iowa. … A win in the Citrus Bowl would give the Wildcats their fourth 10-win season in school history. They previously did it in 1950, 1977 and 2018. Kentucky has won three straight games. … The Hawkeyes have won 15 straight games against non-conference opponents. Their last loss was in the 2017 Outback Bowl against Florida. That mark is tied with the Wildcats. … Iowa is coming off a 42-3 drubbing by Michigan.
--
No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday
Where: New Orleans
TV: ESPN
The line: Ole Miss by 1
Records: Baylor (11-2), Ole Miss (10-2)
The series: Baylor leads 1-0
The lowdown: The Sugar Bowl is the programs’ first meeting since 1975. Baylor won that matchup 20-10. … Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral chose not to opt out and will play. … The Bears held on to beat Oklahoma State (which is playing in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame) in the Big 12 title game. … Ole Miss receiver Dontario Drummond needs 76 yards to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. … A win by Baylor would set a school record for wins. This is the fifth time the Bears have reached 11 wins.
— David Glovach
