South Carolina at East Carolina
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Greenville, North Carolina
TV: ESPN2
The line: East Carolina by 2
Records: South Carolina (1-0), East Carolina (0-1)
The series: South Carolina leads 13-5
The lowdown: South Carolina won its season opener 46-0 behind graduate assistant-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland. But coach Shane Beamer has not named a starting quarterback with Luke Doty on the mend from a sprained ankle. … East Carolina gave up two different streaks of 10-plus points in its loss to Appalachian State last week. App State had a run of 20 straight points and then tacked on 13 straight after a Pirates field goal. … The Gamecocks haven’t lost in this series since 1999.
--
No. 13 Florida at South Florida
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Tampa, Florida
TV: ABC
The line: Florida by 29
Records: Florida (1-0), South Florida (0-1)
The series: Florida leads 1-0
The lowdown: The last time Florida lost to a non-Power 5 school was 2013 against Georgia Southern. … Gators quarterback Emory Jones wasn’t all that sharp in his first start. He threw for 113 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Florida Atlantic. … USF played two quarterbacks (Timmy McClain and Cade Fortin) in its 45-0 loss to N.C. State and got three interceptions from the pair. … Florida ran for 400 yards and four touchdowns and 46 carries against Florida Atlantic. … Sophomore safety Tre'Vez Johnson had three of Florida’s six sacks.
--
UAB at No. 2 Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN2
The line: Georgia by 26½
Records: Georgia (1-0), UAB (1-0)
The series: Georgia leads 2-0
The lowdown: Georgia gave up just 180 yards of total offense, 2 rushing, in a 10-3 win over then-No. 3 Clemson. A pick-6 by Christopher Smith was the only touchdown. … UAB scored 31 points against Jacksonville State. … Tyler Johnson III threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns for the Blazers. … Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 79 yards and a touchdown. ... The last time Georgia lost to a non-Power 5 school was 2011 to Boise State.
--
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Colorado
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Denver
TV: FOX
The line: Texas A&M by 17½
Records: Texas A&M (1-0), Colorado (1-0)
The series: Colorado leads 6-3
The lowdown: In their season openers, Texas A&M beat Kent State 41-0. and Colorado beat Northern Colorado 35-7. … Aggies quarterback Haynes King threw for 292 yards in his first college start, but he also threw three interceptions. … Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for 102 yards and a touchdown. … Texas A&M ran for 315 yards, getting 124 from Devon Achane and 113 from Isaiah Spiller. … The Aggies had seven players with at least a half-sack last week. … Jalen Sami had two of Colorado’s six sacks.
--
No. 15 Texas at Arkansas
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ESPN
The line: Texas by 6
Records: Texas (1-0), Arkansas (1-0)
The series: Texas leads 56-22
The lowdown: A little bit of a throwback in a meeting of two former Southwest Conference opponents. They last time they played was 2014, which Arkansas won 31-7. … The Longhorns began the Steve Sarkisian era with a 38-18 win over then-No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. … Redshirt freshman Hudson Card threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Whittington caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score. … Trelon Smith rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while K.J. Jefferson ran for 89 yards and two scores in the Razorbacks’ win over Rice.
--
North Carolina State at Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: ESPN2
The line: North Carolina State by 2½
Records: Mississippi State (1-0), North Carolina State (1-0)
The series: Tied 3-3
The lowdown: Mississippi State is coming off its largest comeback in program history after erasing a 20-point deficit with a little more than 13 minutes in a 35-34 win over Louisiana Tech. … N.C. State shut out South Florida. … Mississippi State receiver Jaden Walley caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana Tech. All four catches went for 15 yards or more. … This will be the Wolfpack’s first road game against an SEC opponent since 2008. That was Russell Wilson’s first college start.
--
Missouri at Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 5
Records: Kentucky (1-0), Missouri (1-0)
The series: Kentucky leads 7-4
The lowdown: Kentucky is coming off a 45-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe, which was winless last season. … Josh Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 136 and 125 yards, respectively, becoming the first pair of Kentucky players to have 100-yard receiving games since 2011. … Mizzou managed to hold off Central Michigan in Week 1. … Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Badie ran for 203 yards and a score. … Kentucky allowed just 87 total yards last week.
--
Austin Peay at Ole Miss
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+, ESPN+
The line: N/A
Records: Ole Miss (1-0), Austin Peay (1-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin missed Monday’s 43-24 win over Louisville due to COVID-19. … Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and a touchdown. Dontario Drummond caught nine passes for 177 yards. … Austin Peay beat Chattanooga 30-20. … The Governors are 1-27 all-time against FBS opponents. Austin Peay’s only win against an FBS team came in 1987 against Kansas State.
--
McNeese State at LSU
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network+, ESPN+
The line: N/A
Records: LSU (0-1), McNeese State (0-1)
The series: LSU leads 1-0
The lowdown: This game could cause a little bit of a conundrum for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. His son, Cody, is the starting quarterback for McNeese State. But after a 38-27 loss at UCLA last week, LSU needs something positive. The Tigers are 5-6 since winning the 2019 national title. … Cody Orgeron threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in the loss against Division-II West Florida.
--
Vanderbilt at Colorado State
When: 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network
The line: Colorado State by 5½
Records: Vanderbilt (0-1), Colorado State (0-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Not much to say about this game. Both teams are coming off a loss to an FCS opponent. … Vanderbilt lost 23-3 to East Tennessee State in Clark Lea’s debut. … Colorado State lost to South Dakota State 42-23. … The Commodores surrendered 5.3 yards per play on defense. … Despite running 17 more offensive plays than the Jackrabbits, Colorado State finished with 2 less total yards.
--
— David Glovach
