Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN+, SEC Network+
The line: Georgia by 54½
Records: Georgia (10-0), Charleston Southern (4-5)
The series: Georgia leads 1-0
The lowdown: Charleston Southern is receiving $500,000 to play. … The programs met in 2014, a 55-9 UGA victory. … The Georgia defense slipped a little bit last week, allowing 17 points against Tennessee. The most the Bulldogs previously allowed was 13 to Kentucky. … Over its last six games, Charleston Southern has traded losses and wins. … Georgia can complete its first undefeated regular season since 1982 if it wins the next two weeks. The Bulldogs lost to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl that season, securing the national title for the Nittany Lions.
--
Prairie View at No. 16 Texas A&M
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: ESPN+, SEC Network+
The line: Texas A&M by 45½
Records: Texas A&M (7-3), Prairie View (7-2)
The series: Texas A&M leads 1-0
The lowdown: The two teams met in 2016, a 67-0 A&M win. That was also the last time Prairie View played a Power 5 opponent. … Prairie View is getting $500,000 to play. … The Aggies are coming off a 29-19 loss at Ole Miss. … The Panthers lost to Alcorn State 31-29 last week. … Texas A&M has had a running back reach the 100-yard mark 10 times this season and in four straight games. … Defensive lineman Jason Dumas leads Prairie View with 7.5 sacks.
--
New Mexico State at Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 36
Records: Kentucky (7-3), New Mexico State (1-9)
The series: Kentucky leads 1-0
The lowdown: A week after getting $1.9 million to play at Alabama, New Mexico State will receive $1.2 million for playing Kentucky. … The Wildcats won the only meeting 62-42 in 2016. … Since beating South Carolina State on Sept. 18, the Aggies have lost six straight. … Kentucky finished with a 5-3 record in the SEC. It’s the second time since 1977 the Wildcats finished with a winning conference record. The other time was 2018. … New Mexico State has scored 24 offensive touchdowns this season. It has given up 52.
--
Tennessee State at Mississippi State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: ESPN+, SEC Network+
The line: Mississippi State 44½
Records: Mississippi State (6-4), Tennessee State (5-5)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Mississippi State is paying Tennessee State $525,000 to travel to Starkville. … This is former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George’s first season as head coach of the Tigers. Tennessee State has already had a three-win improvement from last season (2-5). … The Bulldogs are coming off a comeback win at Auburn when they erased a 28-3 deficit to win 43-34. … Devon Starling leads Tennessee State with 767 rushing yards, while quarterback Geremy Hickbottom has 10 rushing touchdowns. … Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC with 3,722 passing yards. That also ranks second in the FBS.
--
Florida at Missouri
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Florida by 9
Records: Florida (5-5, 2-5 SEC), Missouri (5-5, 2-4)
The series: Tied 5-5
The lowdown: Florida snapped its three-game losing streak last week by rallying to beat — Samford. The Gators have not won an SEC game since beating Vanderbilt on Oct. 9. … Missouri beat South Carolina last week thanks to a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Zaquandre White with 4½ minutes left. … Florida has won the last two meetings against the Tigers and outscored them 64-23. … Quarterback Emory Jones set a UF record with 550 yards of total offense (464 passing, 86 rushing) last week. He accounted for seven touchdowns as well.
--
Vanderbilt at No. 10 Ole Miss
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
The line: Ole Miss by 36½
Records: Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6)
The series: Ole Miss leads 53-40-2
The lowdown: A win would give Ole Miss its first perfect record at home since 1992. … Vanderbilt needs to win this Saturday or next week at Tennessee to avoid going winless in SEC play. … The Rebels have won the last two meetings by a combined score of 85-27, but the Commodores own the longest winning streak in the series. They won 19 straight from 1894-1938. … Vanderbilt is the only team in the SEC to have four players with multiple interceptions this season — Dashaun Jerkins (3), Jaylen Mahoney (2), Ethan Barr (2) and Max Worship (2).
--
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: ESPN2
The line: LSU by 29
Records: LSU (4-6), ULM (4-6)
The series: LSU leads 3-0
The lowdown: Louisiana-Monroe is getting $1.4 million for former UNA coach Terry Bowden and the Warhawks to play at LSU. … ULM has already had a four-win improvement over last year's 0-10 finish. … LSU has lost three straight, including a 16-13 overtime loss to Arkansas last week. … Louisiana-Monroe is 4-48-1 against current members of the SEC. Its last win against the conference came in 2012 against Arkansas. … The Tigers have lost three games this season by seven points or less — against Auburn (24-19), at Alabama (20-14) and against the Razorbacks.
— David Glovach
