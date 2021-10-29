Missouri at Vanderbilt
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: SEC Network
The line: Missouri by 17
Records: Missouri (3-4, 0-3 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4)
The series: Missouri leads 8-4-1
The lowdown: One team is going to collect its first SEC win. … Mizzou is winless on the road and has lost three of its last four games. Its only win during that stretch was against North Texas two weeks ago. … Vanderbilt is on a three-game losing streak. … Running back Tyler Badie continues to be the Tigers’ main offensive weapon. He has a combined 1,000 yards rushing and receiving this season to go along with 13 total touchdowns. … Jaylen Mahoney leads the Commodores with two sacks. He also has two interceptions.
--
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville, Florida
TV: CBS
The line: Georgia by 14
Records: Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC), Florida (4-3, 2-3)
The series: Georgia leads 52-44-2
The lowdown: Georgia has won six of the last 10 meetings, but Florida won last year’s matchup to snap the Bulldogs’ three-game win streak. … This is the first game between Georgia and Florida since 2017 that will not be a top-10 matchup. … The Gators have alternated between wins and losses since Week 2. … The Bulldogs’ defense is allowing just 6.6 points per game, but their offense is averaging 430 yards and a little more than 38 points per game. … Florida, on the other hand, is scoring around 34 points per game and allowing around 21 points. … Georgia coach Kirby Smart has refused to say who his starting quarterback will be. Stetson Bennett started the last three games with JT Daniels recovering from a lat injury. During that stretch, the Bulldogs beat Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky, three teams that are now ranked.
--
No. 12 Kentucky at Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 1
Records: Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC), Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2)
The series: Tied 24-24
The lowdown: Kentucky is coming off a bye week following its loss to No. 1 Georgia. … Mississippi State routed Vanderbilt 45-6 last week. … The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs last season to even the series after intercepting six passes and not allowing an offensive point. … Kentucky is looking for its first win in Starkville since 2008, but the home team has won each of the last four meetings. … Mississippi State has not utilized its run game much. The Bulldogs are averaging under 49 yards per game on the ground. … J.J. Weaver and DeAndre Square lead Kentucky in sacks with 3½ and three, respectively.
— David Glovach
