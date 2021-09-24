No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: SEC Network
The line: Georgia by 34½
Records: Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC), Vanderbilt (1-2, 0-0)
The series: Georgia leads 58-20-2
The lowdown: Last season was the first time Georgia and Vanderbilt didn’t play each other since 1968. … The UGA defense has allowed only one touchdown this season with opposing offenses averaging just 7.7 points per game. … The Commodores haven’t won an SEC game since they beat Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019. … Georgia is averaging 35.3 points per game on offense with five of its nine touchdowns going for 38 yards or more. … Vanderbilt is just 16-for-51 on third-down conversions this season, but 6-for-7 on fourth down. … The Bulldogs have scored 35 points off six turnovers this season.
--
LSU at Mississippi State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: ESPN
The line: LSU by 3½
Records: LSU (2-1, 0-0 SEC), Mississippi State (2-1, 0-0)
The series: LSU leads 75-36-3
The lowdown: LSU is on a two-game win streak after dropping its season opener to UCLA. … Mississippi State is coming off a two-point loss to Memphis after failing on a two-point conversion in the final minutes. … The Bulldogs and Tigers have opened SEC play against each other four times since 2010 with Mississippi State winning three of those matchups. … LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw for 372 yards, five touchdowns and a pick against Central Michigan. … Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers attempted 67 passes against Memphis and threw for 419 yards and three scores.
--
Missouri at Boston College
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Boston
TV: ESPN2
The line: Missouri by 2½
Records: Missouri (2-1), Boston College (3-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The last time Missouri faced a major non-conference team was West Virginia in 2019. The Tigers won 38-7. … For Boston College, it was Notre Dame in 2019. The Eagles lost 40-7. … Mizzou has already registered 12 sacks with eight players recording at least one. Blaze Alldredge leads the team with 3½. … Boston College is averaging almost as many rushing yards (202.3) as passing yards (209) this season. … Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis has made 11 straight field goals.
--
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV: CBS
The line: Texas A&M by 5½
Records: Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC), Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0)
The series: Arkansas leads 41-33-3
The lowdown: Texas A&M has won nine straight meetings between the old Southwest Conference rivals since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. It’s the longest stretch in the series since Arkansas won nine straight from 1958-66. … The Razorbacks are going for their first four-game win streak since 2015 and their first 4-0 start since 2003. … Texas A&M has won its last six neutral-site games. This is the Aggies’ second this season after eking out a win over Colorado two weeks ago. … Texas A&M is 21-4 under Jimbo Fisher when scoring first and 20-0 when leading after the first quarter.
--
Kentucky at South Carolina
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: ESPN2
The line: Kentucky by 11½
Records: Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC), South Carolina (2-1, 0-1)
The series: South Carolina leads 18-13-1
The lowdown: Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings, including two of the last three at South Carolina. … A UK win would move the Wildcats to 2-0 in SEC for the first time since 2018 and just the second time since 1977. … The Gamecocks have outscored their opponents 27-3 in the fourth quarter this season, but have been outscored 54-52 over the first three quarters of games. … Kentucky has allowed fewer than 30 points in all three of its games this season and in 36 of its past 41.
— David Glovach
