No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN
The line: Georgia by 18½
Records: Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC), Arkansas (4-0, 1-0)
The series: Georgia leads 11-4
The lowdown: Arkansas coach Scott Pittman spent four seasons on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia before going to the Razorbacks. … The Bulldogs are 11-6 against top-10 teams under Smart, including a 3-0 mark at home. … A win would make Arkansas 5-0 for the first time since 1998. … Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense. The Bulldogs have given up an average of 5.8 points per game. … The Razorbacks have been pretty stout as well. The unit has allowed zero first-quarter points, while scoring 34 points in the opening frame on offense.
--
Troy at South Carolina
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network
The line: South Carolina by 7
Records: Troy (2-2), South Carolina (2-2)
The series: South Carolina leads 3-0
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2010. That was a 69-24 win for the Gamecocks. South Carolina is 16-2 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt. … Troy has been held to 21 points or fewer in each of its four games. Its season high was 21 against Southern Mississippi two weeks ago. … South Carolina has lost its last two games, scoring just 23 combined points. The Gamecocks lost 40-13 to Georgia and 16-10 to Kentucky.
--
No. 10 Florida at Kentucky
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
The line: Florida by 8½
Records: Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC), Kentucky (4-0, 2-0)
The series: Florida leads 53-18
The lowdown: The Gators have won 33 of the last 34 meetings with their only loss coming in 2018. … Kentucky is seeking a 5-0 start for the first time since 2018 and just the fourth time in the last 70 years (2018, 2007, 1984). … Florida ranks third in the FBS in rushing (1,290 yards, 322.5 yards per game) and ninth with 540.8 total ypg. … Kentucky doesn’t have a strong track record against ranked teams. In their history, the Wildcats are 46-205-5 all-time, but 7-10 since 2015.
--
Mississippi State at No. 15 Texas A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
The line: Texas A&M by 7
Records: Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC), Mississippi State (2-0, 0-1)
The series: Tied 7-7
The lowdown: Both teams are coming off conference-opening losses. Texas A&M lost 20-10 to Arkansas, while Mississippi State fell to LSU 28-25. … The Aggies were shut out in both the first and fourth quarter last week and totaled 272 total yards of offense. … The Bulldogs came close to engineering a comeback last week, but came up just short. Mississippi State scored the game’s final 15 points. … Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers is averaging a little more than 56 passing attempts per game. … A&M is allows just 119.5 yards per game through the air.
--
UConn at Vanderbilt
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
The line: Vanderbilt by 14½
Records: Vanderbilt (1-3), UConn (0-5)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 2-0
The lowdown: UConn has given up fewer than 30 points once this season, in a 24-22 loss to Wyoming last week. … Vanderbilt is coming off a 62-0 drubbing from Georgia. … Huskies freshman QB Tyler Phommachanh will be making his second college start. He is the third signal caller to start a game for UConn this season. … The Huskies haven’t won a game since Oct. 26, 2019.
— David Glovach
