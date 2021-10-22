Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
The line: Arkansas by 51½
Records: Arkansas (4-3), UAPB (1-5)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: After winning its first four games, Arkansas lost its last three to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn. The Razorbacks were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter against Auburn in last week's 38-23 loss. … Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost five straight. … Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks has 628 yards and five touchdowns this season. … Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry has thrown for more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (2). … Defensive lineman Tre Williams leads the Razorbacks with four sacks.
--
LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: CBS
The line: Ole Miss by 9½
Records: Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC), LSU (4-3, 2-2)
The series: LSU leads 64-40-4
The lowdown: This is the first game LSU’s Ed Orgeron will coach since it was announced he won’t be returning next season. The Tigers are coming off a 49-42 upset over then-No.20 Florida. … Ole Miss beat Tennessee last week 31-26 in a game that will live in infamy after a 20-minute delay due to fans throwing trash onto the field. … The Rebels are third in the FBS in total offense (553.0 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (43.7 points per game). … The LSU defense is allowing 24.8 ppg and 390 ypg. … Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier in the week that QB Matt Corral is questionable due to injury. … The Tigers ran for a season-high 321 yards against the Gators.
--
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: SEC Network
The line: Mississippi State by 20½
Records: Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3)
The series: Mississippi State leads 14-7-2
The lowdown: Mississippi State was shellacked 49-9 last week by Alabama. … Vanderbilt lost 21-20 at South Carolina, which scored the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds left. … The Bulldogs finished with 299 yards of total offense last week — 300 passing and minus-1 rushing. … Will Sheppard caught three passes for 120 yards a touchdown last Saturday for the Commodores. … Mississippi State has rushed for just 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. … Vanderbilt has only scored more than 25 points once this season. That came against UConn.
--
South Carolina at No. 17 Texas A&M
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
The line: Texas A&M by 21
Records: Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC), South Carolina (4-3, 1-3)
The series: Texas A&M leads 7-0
The lowdown: Texas A&M has won consecutive games after knocking off then-No. 1 Alabama and Missouri. … South Carolina snapped a nine-game SEC losing streak last week Zeb Nolan came off the bench to throw the game-winning touchdown to beat Vanderbilt. Nolan is set to start at quarterback this week after Luke Doty re-injured his foot. … The Aggies have three players — DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Johnson and Michael Clemons — with three or more sacks and 21 as a team this season. … The Gamecocks have run the ball 247 times this season and passed it 208 times.
— David Glovach
