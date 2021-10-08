No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: ESPN
The line: Ole Miss by 6½
Records: Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC), Arkansas (4-4, 1-1)
The series: Arkansas leads 36-30-1
The lowdown: Both teams will be trying to rebound from losses a week ago. Ole Miss fell 42-21 to Alabama, and Arkansas was shut out 37-0 by Georgia. … The Rebels rank third in the country in total offense at 549.2 yards per game and fifth with a 44.8-point average. … The Razorbacks are ninth in total defense, allowing 280 yards per game. … Four of the last six games between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been decided by four points or less.
--
Vanderbilt at No. 20 Florida
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: SEC Network
The line: Florida by 38
Records: Florida (3-2, 1-2 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1)
The series: Florida leads 42-10-2
The lowdown: Last week was not a good one for Florida and head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators had a 16-game road win streak over Kentucky that dating to 1986 snapped. … Vanderbilt barely beat UConn, which might be the worst FBS program in the country. … Florida outgained Kentucky 382-224 in total yards, but managed just three points after halftime. … Will Sheppard and Chris Pierce both finished with 100-plus receiving yards last week for the Commodores. Sheppard also had two receiving touchdowns.
--
North Texas at Missouri
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Missouri by 19
Records: Missouri (2-3), North Texas (1-3)
The series: Missouri leads 1-0
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between Missouri and North Texas since 1995. … It probably comes at a good time for the Tigers. Mizzou is coming off two bad losses, a 41-34 overtime loss at Boston College and a 62-24 drubbing from Tennessee. … The Mean Green have lost its last three games. … The Tigers fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin on Sunday after the loss to Tennessee. Franklin was the second SEC assistant coach to be fired in as many weeks, joining former Auburn receivers coach Cornelius Williams.
--
LSU at No. 16 Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 3
Records: Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC), LSU (3-2, 1-2)
The series: LSU leads 40-16-1
The lowdown: Kentucky is looking for its first 6-0 start since 1950 and just the fifth time in program history (1910, 1903, 1898). … LSU is coming off its first home loss to Auburn since 1999. … This is the first meeting between the teams since 2014 and the first time they are playing at Kentucky since 2007. The Wildcats won that game 43-37 in triple overtime. … Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (467 yards, 3 TDs) and running back Chris Rodriguez (621, 4 TDs) are Kentucky’s two biggest playmakers on offense. Receiver Kayshon Boutte (436, 9 TDs) is LSU’s.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.