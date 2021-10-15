No. 20 Florida at LSU
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 9½
Records: Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC), LSU (3-3, 1-2)
The series: Florida leads 33-31-3
The lowdown: The Gators are coming off a 42-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers lost 42-21 at Kentucky. … This is the fifth time Florida’s Dan Mullen and LSU’s Ed Orgeron have met as head coaches. Mullen won the first two meetings. Orgeron won the last two, including last season’s 37-34 upset. … BJ Ojulari leads the Tigers with five sacks. Florida quarterback Emory Jones has thrown for 1,144 yards, nine touchdown and seven picks, while rushing for 497 yards and two scores. … Kayshon Boutte, LSU’s leading receiver with 509 yards and nine touchdowns, is out the rest of the season.
--
No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Texas A&M by 8½
Records: Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC), Missouri (3-3, 0-2)
The series: Texas A&M leads 8-7
The lowdown: This is the first meeting of the former Big 12 members since 2014. … Texas A&M is coming off a time-expiring upset over previous No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies had lost two straight before that. … Mizzou also comes in having snapped a two-game losing streak, but it was against North Texas. … Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns against the Tide. … Tigers running back Tyler Badie rushed for 209 yards and two scores last week. He also caught a TD pass.
--
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: CBS
The line: Georgia by 23½
Records: Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC), Kentucky (6-0, 4-0)
The series: Georgia leads 60-12-2
The lowdown: Georgia and Kentucky are the last two unbeaten SEC teams at this point in the season. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950. … The Bulldogs easily beat Auburn 34-10 last Saturday. The Wildcats beat LSU 42-21. … Georgia has the best defense in the country, allowing just 5.5 points per game. … Kentucky is minus-8 in turnover differential. … The Bulldogs’ quarterback situation is still in flux for another week. Stetson Bennett started last week. It’s uncertain if JT Daniels will be back this week.
--
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network
The line: South Carolina by 18½
Records: South Carolina (3-3, 0-3 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2)
The series: South Carolina leads 26-4
The lowdown: South Carolina is looking for its first win against a “Power 5” opponent. The Gamecocks’ three wins this season have come against Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy. … Vanderbilt lost 42-0 last week to Florida. It was the second time in three games the Commodores failed to score. They were also shut out by Georgia. … South Carolina hasn’t scored more than 23 points in a game since putting up 46 against Eastern Illinois in the season opener. … Vanderbilt faced 20 third-down situations last week. It converted just eight.
— David Glovach
