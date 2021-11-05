Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN
The line: Georgia by 38
Records: Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC), Missouri (4-4, 1-3)
The series: Georgia leads 9-1
The lowdown: It’s a big week for Georgia. A win over Missouri will clinch the SEC East outright for the Bulldogs. … The Tigers, meanwhile, are trying to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. They beat Vanderbilt last week for their first SEC win. … Stetson Bennett has continued to play well as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns to just four interceptions this season, although he did have his first multi-pick game of the year last week against Florida.
--
Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
The line: Ole Miss by 9½
Records: Ole Miss (6-2), Liberty (7-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The return of Hugh Freeze. The current Liberty coach was fired from Ole Miss in the summer of 2017 for violating the morals clause of his contract in relation to an escort service. Freeze is currently 25-8 in the middle of his third season with the Flames. … Ole Miss is coming off a loss at Auburn. Both of the Rebels’ losses were against ranked opponents. … Liberty QB Malik Willis has accounted for 30 touchdowns (21 passing, nine rushing).
--
Mississippi State at Arkansas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
The line: Arkansas by 5
Records: Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC), Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2)
The series: Arkansas leads 17-12-1
The lowdown: Arkansas is coming off a bye week following an easy win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff that snapped a three-game losing streak. … Mississippi State upset Kentucky 31-17 last week. That makes the Bulldogs one of just three teams with multiple victories over teams currently ranked. No. 1 Georgia and No. 7 Oregon are the other two. … The Razorbacks have won just three of their last 10 meetings against Mississippi State, including last year’s. … Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 2,890 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
--
Florida at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network
The line: Florida by 18½
Records: Florida (4-4, 2-4 SEC), South Carolina (4-4, 1-4)
The series: Florida leads 29-9-3
The lowdown: It’s an interesting season for Florida coach Dan Mullen and the Gators. Florida has underperformed much of the year and on Monday, Mullen canceled media access to players and coordinators for the week. The Gators enter on a two-game losing streak. … South Carolina, meanwhile, is just trying to earn its second SEC win. Its first came against Vanderbilt. … Florida quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson have combined for 15 turnovers.
— David Glovach
