Samford at Florida
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN+, SEC Network+
The line: Florida by 31½
Records: Florida (4-5), Samford (4-5)
The series: Florida leads 2-0
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between Florida and Samford since 1922. The Gators won the previous two games against the Bulldogs (then Howard College) 34-0 and 57-0. … The last time Samford played an SEC school was at Auburn in 2019, a 52-0 loss. … Florida has lost three of its last four games, including three straight. The Gators’ offense has been held to fewer than 20 points in all those losses, except against LSU. … Chris Edmonds leads Samford with three interceptions.
--
South Carolina at Missouri
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Missouri by 1
Records: Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC), South Carolina (5-4, 2-4)
The series: Missouri leads 6-5
The lowdown: South Carolina is coming off a 40-17 win over Florida to snap a three-game losing streak to the Gators. … The only “Power 5” win Missouri has this season is against Vanderbilt. … Jason Brown started at quarterback for the Gamecocks last week. He threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the third starting quarterback South Carolina has used this season. … Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown at least one pick in four of his last five games. … Jaylen Foster leads the Gamecocks with five interceptions.
--
No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Ole Miss
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
TV: ESPN
The line: Texas A&M by 2½
Records: A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC), Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2)
The series: Texas A&M leads 9-1
The lowdown: Since losing back-to-back games against Arkansas and Mississippi State, Texas A&M has won four straight. … Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams has a team-high 10.5 sacks and has at least one sack in eight of the Rebels’ nine games. … Aggies defensive lineman Tyree Johnson has seven sacks in his last four games and eight on the season. … Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the only FBS player with more than 2,500 yards passing and 500 rushing. … Texas A&M has rushed for 215 yards or more in three straight games.
--
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: ESPN2
The line: Kentucky by 21
Records: Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)
The series: Kentucky leads 47-42-4
The lowdown: Kentucky has lost three straight, courtesy of No. 1 Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee. … Vanderbilt now has three more chances to avoid a winless SEC season. After hosting the Wildcats, the Commodores play their final two games at Ole Miss and at Tennessee. … Linebacker Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square lead Kentucky with 69 and 64 tackles, respectively. … Vanderbilt has scored 15 offensive touchdowns and given up 40 on defense.
--
Arkansas at LSU
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network
The line: Arkansas by 2½
Records: Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC), LSU (4-5, 2-4)
The series: LSU leads 42-22-2
The lowdown: Arkansas secured its first six-win season since 2016 last week. … LSU has won five straight in the series and eight of the last 10 meetings. … Arkansas has four players with at least 400 rushing yards — Trelon Smith (476), Raheim Sanders (460), K.J. Jefferson (433) and Dominique Johnson (426). It’s helped the Razorbacks have the best rushing offense in the SEC. … Tyrion Davis-Price is the Tigers’ leading rusher with 731 yards and six touchdowns. … LSU has only scored more than 30 points once in its last five games. It’s 1-4 in that stretch.
— David Glovach
