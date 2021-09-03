No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: ABC
The line: Clemson by 3½
2020 records: Georgia (8-2), Clemson (10-2)
The series: Georgia leads 42-18-4
The lowdown: The teams last met in 2014. … The Tigers have been to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and appeared in four of the title games since the system was implemented. … This will be JT Daniels’ first season as the full-time starter for the Bulldogs, but he hasn’t finished a full season since 2018 when he was at Southern California. … D.J. Uiagalelei takes over as Clemson’s starting quarterback after Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL draft. He threw for 914 yards and five touchdowns, and started two games last season while Lawrence was recovering from COVID-19.
--
Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: ESPNU
The line: Texas A&M by 28½
2020 records: Texas A&M (9-1), Kent State (3-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The Aggies are coming off an Orange Bowl win over North Carolina, but are breaking in a new starting quarterback in Haynes King. The freshman played in two games last season and threw for 46 yards. … Dustin Krum will start under center for the Golden Flashes. He passed for 1,181 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games in 2020.
--
Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: SEC Network
The line: Florida by 23½
2020 records: Florida (8-4), Florida Atlantic (5-4)
The series: Florida leads 3-0
The lowdown: Florida Atlantic had five games canceled last season due to COVID-19 and lost its last three games. … Florida also ended 2020 on a three-game losing streak, including to Alabama in the SEC title game.
--
No. 16 LSU at UCLA
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pasadena, California
TV: FOX
The line: LSU by 3½
2020 records: LSU (5-5), UCLA (3-4)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Max Johnson will start the season as LSU’s quarterback. He threw for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and a pick in six games last year. … UCLA opened its season last week with a 44-10 win over Hawaii. Zach Charbonnet ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
--
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 29½
2020 records: Kentucky (5-6), Louisiana-Monroe (0-10)
The series: Kentucky leads 4-1
The lowdown: Former UNA and Auburn coach Terry Bowden makes his ULM debut. Bowden spent the last two seasons working as a graduate assistant at Clemson following a seven-year stint at Akron. … The Warhawks return 11 starters themselves, including seven on offense, but they only averaged 16.3 points per game last year. … Kentucky will start Will Levis, a transfer from Penn State at quarterback. Levis was mainly used as a running threat during his time with the Nittany Lions.
--
Rice at Arkansas
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network+, ESPN+
The line: Arkansas by 19½
2020 records: Arkansas (3-7), Rice (2-3)
The series: Arkansas leads 35-29-3
The lowdown: New Hogs quarterback K.J. Jefferson will have both the team’s top rusher and receiver back. Trelon Smith ran for 710 yards and five touchdowns, while Treylon Burks caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven scores. … Rice and Arkansas are former Southwest Conference rivals who haven't met since 1991, the Hogs' last year in the SWC.
--
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: ESPNU
The line: Mississippi State by 23½
2020 records: Mississippi State (4-7), Louisiana Tech (5-5)
The series: Mississippi State leads 10-3
The lowdown: Mike Leach’s first season in Starkville was certainly an interesting one. After upsetting LSU in its season opener, Mississippi State lost seven of its next eight games. Luckily for the Bulldogs, they played Vanderbilt in the middle of that stretch. … Louisiana Tech had four games canceled last season.
--
Central Michigan at Missouri
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Missouri by 13½
2020 records: Missouri (5-5), Central Michigan (3-3)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: This is a much easier opener for the Tigers than last season against Alabama. … Mizzou lost two straight to open the season, won five of its next six and then lost its final two games. ... Central Michigan has 19 of its 22 starters back for former Florida coach Jim McElwain, a former offensive coordinator at Alabama.
--
Miles at Alabama State
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Montgomery
TV: N/A
The line: N/A
2020 records: Alabama State (3-3 spring 2021), Miles (DNP)
The series: Alabama State leads 24-0-1
The lowdown: The Hornets have won the last 24 meetings. … Alabama State returns leading passer Ryan Nettles and leading rusher Ezra Gray. Gray ran for 436 yards and three touchdowns. … Running back Donte Edwards is Miles’ best offensive player returning. He ran for 758 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.
--
South Carolina State at Alabama A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntsville
TV: N/A
The line: Alabama A&M by 5½
2020 records: Alabama A&M (5-0 spring 2021), South Carolina State (3-1)
The series: Tied 1-1
The lowdown: Alabama A&M won 31-7 last season. … Aqeel Glass returns as A&M's starting quarterback. He threw for 1,355 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in the spring. He threw for 12 of those touchdowns over his final three games to just one pick.
--
Southern at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 26½
2020 records: Troy (5-6), Southern (5-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Troy is looking to avoid a third consecutive losing season. It would be the first for the program since 1963, which was the last of 14 straight losing seasons. … Southern hasn’t had a losing season since 2012. … Missouri transfer Taylor Powell unseated Gunnar Watson and will start at quarterback for Troy. … Ladarius Skelton is Southern’s starting quarterback. He led the team in passing and rushing during the 2021 spring season.
--
Eastern Illinois at South Carolina
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: Sec Network+, ESPN+
The line: South Carolina by 43½
2020 records: South Carolina (2-8), Eastern Illinois (1-5 spring 2021)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Eastern Illinois opened its season last week with a 26-21 loss at Indiana State. ... USC coach Shane Beamer, the son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, makes his debut.
--
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: Sec Network+, ESPN+
The line: Vanderbilt by 21½
2020 records: Vanderbilt (0-9), ETSU (4-2)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 1-0
The lowdown: Vanderbilt's last win over Nov. 23, 2019 when it beat — you guessed it — East Tennessee State. … First-year Vandy coach Clark Lea does have some solid offensive players in quarterback Ken Seals, who threw for 1,928 yards last year, and running back Re’Mahn Davis, a Temple transfer.
--
Southern Mississippi at South Alabama
Where: Mobile
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Southern Mississippi by 14½
2020 records: South Alabama (4-7), Southern Mississippi (3-7)
The series: South Alabama leads 1-0
The lowdown: South Alabama won 32-21 last year, after which USM coach Jay Hopson resigned. … Southern Miss is now under the direction of former UNA quarterback and Harlon Hill Trophy winner Will Hall. He was the head coach at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16) with a combined 26-20 record.
--
Louisville vs. Ole Miss
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Atlanta
TV: ESPN
The line: Ole Miss by 10
2020 records: Ole Miss (5-5), Louisville (4-7)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: In Lane Kiffin’s first season, Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing and total offense and were third in the league in scoring and passing. A big part of that was the play of quarterback Matt Corral. … Ole Miss’s defense was another story. The unit gave up 519 yards per game, which ranked 126 out of 127 FBS teams. … Louisville, in Scott Satterfield's second season, won half as many games as 2019. Satterfield interviewed at South Carolina, which hired Shane Beamer.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.