Alabama A&M at Grambling State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Grambling, Louisiana
TV: ESPN+
The line: Alabama A&M by 7
Records: Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 SWAC), GSU (1-3, 0-1)
The series: Grambling leads 23-10
The lowdown: Grambling State is trying to snap a three-game losing streak, while Alabama A&M is looking to extend its winning streak to four. … Grambling State has started four different quarterbacks. Elijah Walker got the start last week against Prairie View A&M, but was replaced in the third quarter by freshman Noah Bodden. … Gary Quarles is A&M’s leading rusher with 394 yards and four scores.
--
Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Kennesaw, Georgia
TV: ESPN+
The line: Kennesaw State by 2½
Records: JSU (2-2), KSU (2-1)
The series: Kennesaw leads 2-0
The lowdown: This will be the final non-conference meeting between the Gamecocks and Owls, with both teams competing as members of the ASUN in 2022. … Jacksonville State fell eight spots in the FCS rankings after losing 34-31 to UT-Martin last week. … Kennesaw State is ranked No. 23 after rolling 31-10 past Wofford. … Gamecocks outside linebacker Jaylen Swain became the first player in school history to record a defensive touchdown in back-to-back games. … The Owls have rushed for 150 yards or more in 62 straight contests.
--
Samford at Mercer
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Macon, Georgia
TV: ESPN+
The line: Mercer by 7½
Records: Samford (2-2, 1-1 SoCon), Mercer (2-1, 1-0)
The series: Samford leads 5-2
The lowdown: Samford won the spring meeting between the two programs 44-20. … The Bulldogs lead the Southern Conference in both total offense (496 yards per game) and scoring offense (42.2 points). … Mercer played its first FCS opponent last week, beating Furman. The Bears played an NAIA school in the season opener and Alabama in Week 2. … Samford quarterback Liam Welch has thrown for 1,521 yards and nine touchdowns, but he has also been intercepted seven times.
--
Alabama State at Florida A&M
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tallahassee, Florida
TV: None
The line: Florida A&M by 10
Records: ASU (2-1, 1-0 SWAC), FAMU (1-2, 0-1)
The series: ASU leads 18-17-3
The lowdown: This is Alabama State and Florida A&M’s first game against each other since 2008. … Except for the Auburn game, the Hornets have allowed just 37 points this season. … The FAMU defense has forced eight turnovers. … Alabama State has been fairly balanced on offense this season with 96 rushing attempts and 101 passing attempts.
--
Liberty at UAB
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: CBSSN
The line: Liberty by 1½
Records: Liberty (3-1), UAB (3-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: UAB plays its first game in Birmingham's new Protective Stadium. … Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince leads the country with five touchdowns at his position. He also has 13 catches for 269 yards. … Liberty quarterback (and Auburn transfer) Malik Willis has 1,092 yards of offense and 14 total touchdowns.
--
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPN+
The line: ULL by 12½
Records: ULL (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt), USA (3-0, 0-0)
The series: ULL leads 7-2
The lowdown: This is the only time this season South Alabama will play back-to-back home games. … The Jaguars went undefeated in September for the first time since 2010. … South Alabama running back Kareem Walker ran for a career-high 150 yards last week against Alcorn State. He also tied a school record with three rushing touchdowns. … Rajin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis needs four passing touchdowns to break the school record of 64 held by former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.