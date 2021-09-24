East Tennessee State at Samford
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Homewood
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: ETSU (3-0, 0-0 SoCon), Samford (2-1, 1-0)
The series: Samford leads 6-2
The lowdown: Samford averages 40.3 points per game. ... The East Tennessee State defense is giving up 7.7 points per game. ... Bucs running back Quay Holmes has 368 yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Bulldogs quarterback Liam Welch has thrown for 939 yards and six touchdowns. He's also thrown six interceptions. … Samford linebacker Nathan East has 29 tackles and six tackles for loss. … East Tennessee State linebacker Jalen Porter has recorded four sacks this season.
--
UT-Martin at Jacksonville State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: UT-Martin (2-1), JSU (2-1)
The series: JSU leads 34-8
The lowdown: Jacksonville State has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, including the last nine at home. … Both teams have played FBS opponents this season. The Gamecocks lost to UAB and then beat Florida State. The Skyhawks lost to Western Kentucky. … Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper didn’t play in last week’s win over North Alabama. He is still the team’s leading passer and second-leading rusher. … UT-Martin has intercepted five passes this season, including two in back-to-back weeks. … D.J. Coleman leads Jacksonville State’s defense with two sacks. He had 1½ against UNA.
--
Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: None
The line: NA
Records: Alabama A&M (2-0), Tuskegee (1-2)
The series: Alabama A&M leads 5-3
The lowdown: Alabama A&M won its first two games of the season by a combined four points. … Tuskegee has been outscored by its opponents 99-30 this season. … Aggies quarterback Aqeel Glass has thrown for 660 yards and six touchdowns. … The Golden Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times through their three games — five interceptions and five fumbles. … Alabama A&M has scored in 12 of its 13 red zone trips, nine of which have been touchdowns. … Tuskegee running back Ivonte Patterson has rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
--
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Montgomery
TV: ESPN+
The line: ASU by 5
Records: BCU (0-3, 0-1 SWAC), ASU (1-1, 0-0)
The series: BCU leads 12-3
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2012 and as members of the SWAC. Bethune-Cookman has won the last six matchups. … Alabama State is coming off a bye week following its 62-0 loss to Auburn. … This is the Wildcats' second game against an FCS opponent this season. They lost to Alabama A&M after playing Texas-El Paso and Central Florida. … Hornets quarterback Ryan Nettles has completed a pass to 11 different receivers, but has yet to throw a touchdown. … Bethune-Cookman is converting just 33% of its third-down opportunities this season.
--
UAB at Tulane
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: New Orleans
TV: ESPN+
The line: Tulane by 4
Records: UAB (2-1), Tulane (1-2)
The series: Tied 5-5
The lowdown: UAB responded to its blowout loss against Georgia with a rout of North Texas last week. … Tulane is coming off a 40-point loss to Ole Miss. … The Blazers have a fairly balanced run game with DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. averaging 56 and 55 yards per game, respectively. … Tulane has played two quarterbacks in all three of its games. Michael Pratt has attempted 75 passes, while Justin Ibieta has thrown the ball 22 times. … Keondre Swoopes has recorded UAB’s only two interceptions. One came against Georgia. The other was against North Texas.
--
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Monroe, Louisiana
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 24
Records: Troy (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), ULM (1-1, 0-0)
The series: Troy leads 10-7-1
The lowdown: This is the Sun Belt opener for both teams. … Troy freshman defensive end Javon Solomon was named the Sun Belt defensive player of the week after he recorded nine tackles, five tackles for loss and 3½ sacks in the win over Southern Miss. … Louisiana-Monroe snapped a 12-game losing streak by beating Jackson State 12-7. … Troy held Southern Miss to 156 yards of total offense and just 46 yards in the second half. … Opponents are averaging just 11 points per game against the Trojans.
— David Glovach
