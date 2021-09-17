Samford at Western Carolina
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina
TV: ESPN+
The line: Samford by 13
Records: Samford (1-1, 0-0 SoCon), Western Carolina (0-2, 0-0)
The series: Samford leads 15-3
The lowdown: Samford has won 11 of the last 13 meetings. … Samford is coming into the game following a 33-27 loss to UT-Martin. … Western Carolina lost to No. 4 Oklahoma 76-0 last week. … Despite the Bulldogs forcing five turnovers last week (three interceptions and two fumbles), they only finished with 11 first downs compared to UT-Martin’s 25. … In its season-opening loss to Eastern Kentucky, Western Carolina's Raphael Williams caught eight passes for 122 yards, while T.J. Jones ran for 115 yards and a touchdown.
--
Troy at Southern Mississippi
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 10
Records: Troy (1-1), Southern Mississippi (1-1)
The series: Southern Mississippi leads 8-2
The lowdown: It looks like time of possession will be key for Troy. During Chip Lindsey's tenure as head coach, the Trojans are 8-1 when they finish with more than 30 minutes time of possession. They’re 3-13 when they have the ball for fewer than that. … Southern Mississippi ran for 290 yards last week in a win over Grambling State. Frank Gore Jr. had 162 yards on 21 carries. … Troy defensive tackle Will Choloh recorded eight tackles, 2½ sacks and four tackles for loss in last week’s loss to Liberty.
--
UAB at North Texas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Denton, Texas
TV: None
The line: UAB by 12
Records: UAB (1-1, 0-0 C-USA), North Texas (1-1, 0-0)
The series: UAB leads 4-1
The lowdown: UAB did not have the showing some expected the Blazers to have last week at Georgia. Instead, it got ugly fast. UAB lost 56-7. … North Texas lost to SMU, which scored 35 of the game’s final 41 points. … This will be UAB’s first against a team of its caliber. The Blazers hosted and beat FCS Jacksonville State in the season opener. … UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III played well against the Gamecocks, but struggled against the Bulldogs, throwing three interceptions. … North Texas is fairly balanced on offense. The Mean Green average 283 yards through the air and 233.5 yards on the ground.
--
Alcorn State at South Alabama
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPN3
The line: South Alabama by 21½
Records: South Alabama (2-0), Alcorn State (1-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: South Alabama is 13-2 in program history against FCS opponents, including 4-0 against SWAC teams. … The Jaguars are looking for their first three-game winning streak since 2014. … Alcorn State hasn’t scored a lot this season. The Braves are averaging 13.5 points per game … Niko Duffey is Alcorn State’s leading rusher with 131 yards. Harper Felix, the Braves quarterback, is completing 60% of his passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns. … Jalen Tolbert is South Alabama’s main playmaker on offense. The receiver has 12 catches for 263 yards this season.
— David Glovach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.