Jackson State at Alabama A&M
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntsville
TV: ESPN+
The line: Jackson State by 3½
Records: JSU (3-1, 1-0 SWAC), A&M (3-1, 1-1)
The series: Tied 11-11
The lowdown: There seems to be a little trash talking between Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders heading into this matchup. Maynor joked about needing a scooter, alluding to Sanders’ recent foot surgery. Sanders took a jab at the Bulldogs’ defense. … Will the game live up to the trash-talking hype? Who knows. … Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass threw for a Division I program record 446 yards, but also threw four interceptions in last week’s loss to Grambling. … Sanders’ son, Shedeur, threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Delta State.
--
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Montgomery
TV: Bounce 12.2
The line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 2½
Records: UAPB (1-3, 0-2), ASU (2-2, 1-1)
The series: ASU leads 9-1
The lowdown: Alabama State has alternated between wins and losses through its first four games. The Hornets were shut out by Florida A&M last week, so if history sticks, they could be in line for a win. … Arkansas-Pine Bluff is on a three-game losing streak. … Alabama State had three different players attempt a pass last week. Ryan Nettles threw 13 times for 17 yards, Joe Owens had 12 pass attempts for 82 yards and Myles Crawley threw three times. … Arkansas-Pine Bluff also used multiple passers. Xzavier Vaughn had eight pass attempts, while Skyler Perry went 9-for-29.
--
Florida Atlantic at UAB
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: Stadium
The line: UAB by 4½
Records: FAU (3-2, 1-0 Conference USA), UAB (3-2, 1-0)
The series: FAU leads 5-2
The lowdown: UAB will try to get its first win in Protective Stadium. The Blazers lost the inaugural game last week 36-12 to Liberty. … Both UAB and FAU have combined to win the last four C-USA titles. The Blazers won in 2018 and 2020. The Owls won in 2017 and 2019. … Je’Quan Burton had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Johnny Ford had two catches for 91 yards and a score in Florida Atlantic’s win over Florida International last week. … UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins completed less than 50% of his passes last week.
--
Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville
TV: ESPN+
The line: Stephen F. Austin by 8
Records: SFA (4-0, 2-0 WAC), JSU (2-3, 0-0)
The series: Stephen F. Austin leads 6-1
The lowdown: Jacksonville State will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak following an ugly 31-6 loss at Kennesaw State last week. … Both of Stephen F. Austin’s losses this season have been by one score. The Lumberjacks lost to Texas Tech 28-22 and to the FCS’ No. 1-ranked Sam Houston. Sam Houston scored the final 15 points in the game to win 21-20. … Gamecocks defensive end Umstead Sanders recorded 12 tackles against Kennesaw State and linebacker Marshall Clark had 11. … Stephen F. Austin defensive end B.J. Thompson has six sacks, including two last week.
--
Georgia Southern at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 4½
Records: GSU (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt), Troy (2-3, 0-1)
The series: Troy leads 13-7
The lowdown: Troy has lost three of its last four games. … Georgia Southern snapped a three-game losing streak with a 59-33 win over Arkansas State last week. It was Kevin Whitley’s first win as interim head coach. … Javon Solomon leads the Trojans with 6½ sacks. Richard Jibunor has five. … Running back Logan Wright (57 carries, 482 yards, 4 TDs) is the Eagles' main offensive threat. Fellow tailback Gerald Green also has five rushing touchdowns.
--
South Alabama at Texas State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: San Marcos, Texas
TV: ESPN+
The line: South Alabama by 3½
Records: USA (3-1, 0-1 Sun Belt), TSU (1-3, 0-0)
The series: Tied 3-3
The lowdown: South Alabama is coming off its first loss, 20-18 to Louisiana-Lafayette. … This will be South Alabama’s second road game. The first was at Bowling Green on Sept. 9. … Texas State opponents average nearly 37 points per game. … The road team is winless in the previous six meetings in the series. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by 10-plus points. … Jaguars receiver Jalen Tolbert (20 catches, 420 yards) is still looking for his first touchdown catch.
— David Glovach
