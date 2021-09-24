FLORENCE — Jeffery Battle will tell you when he was growing up, playing on offense was where he wanted to be on the football field.
He used to love watching Percy Harvin, the former do-everything player for Florida, and how he would impact a game. Battle wanted to be the same.
But as he got older, there was something about defense. The Harvin highlights soon switched to those of Tyrann Mathieu, the former LSU star and current All-Pro safety for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“My first couple times getting to hit somebody, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a defensive player,’” Battle said with a laugh.
Years later, Battle continues to find ways to make his presence known to opposing players. Even as North Alabama’s third safety behind Alonzo Craighton and Kyree Fields — although defensive backs coach Blake Farris essentially considers the redshirt junior from Birmingham a starter — Battle ranks second on the Lions with 18 tackles. Only linebacker Caleb Dawson has more entering Saturday’s matchup at Nicholls State with 21.
Battle takes pride in finding ways to be around the football.
“He’s a smart player, a physical player,” Farris said. “He knows how to find the ball and he knows how to get people down.”
When asked why he plays the way he does, Battle said it’s from the chip on his shoulder and the need to prove himself on the field.
It’s the result of the consequences from academic issues last year when UNA played a COVID-shortened schedule.
Battle lost his spot in the lineup after starting seven of the Lions’ 11 games in 2019. That season, he finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles. Battle was also suspended for the first two games of UNA’s four-game slate in 2020. Most importantly, he lost his scholarship.
“I think that kind of hit him hard,” Farris said. “Losing his scholarship gave him a dose of reality. Everyone makes mistakes, but that really made it hit home for him.”
It’s a situation Battle doesn’t want to be in again. It was tough, he said, watching his teammates suit up and play last season when he could have. There was also the fact he had to earn back the coaches’ trust and prove he could be a player they can rely on.
So far, so good in that regard.
Battle earned his scholarship back in the spring, something he called “a special moment.” He’s also set to graduate in December with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis on health and sport management. Battle wants to be an athletic director one day when he gets done playing football.
“It was a real eye-opener for me, showing me it’s the real world,” Battle said. “No one is going to do anything for you. You have to put in the hard work and so it yourself.”
It’s a mentality Battle has applied to football as well. He spent a good portion of this offseason — when not doing school work — to bulk up. He added nine pounds to his frame, going from 186 to 195.
He wanted to make sure he put a little more “umph” into hits this season. Defensive player indeed.
“I just want to be the best player I can be,” Battle said. “I feel like I have a tenacity when I get to the ball. I like to hit. I think that’s my niche.”
