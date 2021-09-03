FLORENCE — Wallace Cowins Jr. needed a second opinion. It was important. He needed someone to bounce an idea off of.
Was it worth trading in his No. 10 jersey to join the trend of people who dub themselves Agent Zero?
So, the North Alabama defensive end decided to give one of his trusted advisors a call. His dad … was a little less than enthusiastic.
“He was like, ‘Why would you do it? You’ve had 10 your whole career,’” Cowins said. “But it’s something I wanted to do and have been thinking about. Since we got new jerseys, I figured why not? Do it now. It’s my last year.”
So out went 10. On went No. 0.
Now, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior, who was already hard to miss on the football field, will standout a little bit more. And that’s just fine with him.
“It’s something I put in front of me like, ‘You’re wearing zero on your team,’” Cowins said. “It’s like having the new No. 1. … When I get in a game, my mindset should be about winning every rep and being perfect.”
Cowins isn’t alone in those wanting a chance to rep the new number. When the NCAA Football Rules Committee made the recommendation last February to allow No. 0 due to the popularity of single-digit numbers and passed the rule that April, it didn’t take long for it to appear on jerseys.
Some programs turned it into a tradition with players having to earn it. In others, it was simply a choice of an individual player. But zero quickly became just as noticeable as those wearing one, seven and 99.
Of the 11 opponents the Lions are set to face in 2021, 10 opponents have at least one player wearing No. 0. They cover a wide range of positions. There are two quarterbacks, a receiver, three defensive backs, four defensive linemen and a long snapper.
This will be the first season UNA players will have it. This will also be the program’s first year having multiple players with the same number, according to Jeff Hodges, the longtime senior associate athletic director for communications.
Zero, of course, wasn’t any exception. Junior running back Jaxton Carson will wear it as well. He was previously 21.
Carson missed last season after tearing his Achilles in training camp. Now that he’s back healthy, he wanted a single-digit number, but also one that would allow him to be a little different than most.
“I wanted to be one of the first guys to have it,” Carson said. “But since I missed last season, I feel like I got something to prove. I just want to leave it all on the field. That’s why I went with zero — leave nothing on the field.”
But as Cowins made sure to point out, there is a little bit of extra responsibility that comes with wearing that unique of a number. You have to show you were the right person to wear it.
“When you get zero, you have to live up to that,” Cowins said. “It’s one of those numbers where you consider yourself to be a dog.”
