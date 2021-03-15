SEC LSU Alabama Basketball

Alabama head coach Nate Oats waves to fans after cutting down the net after the Crimson Tide won the Southeastern Conference tournament. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

Times TBA

FIRST FOUR

At Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Thursday

Norfolk State (16-7) vs. Appalachian State (17-11)

Wichita State (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4)

Mount Saint Mary's (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8)

Michigan State (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9)

--

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday

Michigan (20-4) vs. Mount St. Mary's-Texas Southern winner

LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4)

Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12)

Florida State (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8)

BYU (20-6) vs. Michigan State-UCLA winner

Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4)

UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13)

Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5)

Second Round

Monday, March 22

Michigan-Mount. St. Mary's/Texas Southern winner vs. LSU-St. Bonaventure winner

Florida State-UNC Greensboro winner vs. Colorado-Georgetown winner

Texas-Abilene Christian winner vs. BYU-Michigan State/UCLA winner

Alabama-Iona winner vs. UConn-Maryland winner

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30

Semifinal winners

--

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 19

Baylor (22-2) vs. Hartford (15-8)

North Carolina (18-10) vs. Wisconsin (17-12)

Villanova (16-6) vs. Winthrop (23-1)

Purdue (18-9) vs. North Texas (17-9)

Texas Tech (17-10) vs. Utah State (20-8)

Arkansas (22-6) vs. Colgate (14-1)

Florida (14-9) vs. Virginia Tech (15-6)

Ohio St. (21-9) vs. Oral Roberts (16-10)

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

Baylor-Hartford winner vs. North Carolina-Wisconsin winner

Purdue-North Texas winner vs. Villanova-Winthrop winner

Arkansas-Colgate winner vs. Texas Tech-Utah State winner

Ohio State-Oral Roberts winner vs. Florida-Virginia Tech winner

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30

Semifinal winners

--

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 19

Illinois (23-6) vs. Drexel (12-7)

Loyola Chicago (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8)

Tennessee (18-8) vs. Oregon State (17-12)

Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. Liberty (23-5)

San Diego State (23-4) vs. Syracuse (16-9)

West Virginia (18-9) vs. Morehead State (23-7)

Clemson (16-7) vs. Rutgers (15-11)

Houston (24-3) vs. Cleveland State (19-7)

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

Illinois-Drexel winner vs. Loyola Chicago-Georgia Tech winner

Oklahoma State-Liberty winner vs. Tennessee-Oregon State winner

West Virginia-Morehead State winner vs. San Diego State-Syracuse winner

Houston-Cleveland State winner vs. Clemson-Rutgers winner

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30

Semifinal winners

--

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday, March 20

Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Norfolk State-Appalachian State winner

Oklahoma (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9)

Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara (22-4)

Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7)

Southern Cal vs. Wichita State-Drake winner

Kansas (20-8 vs. E. Washington (16-7)

Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7)

Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6)

Second Round

Monday, March 22

Gonzaga-Norfolk State/Appalachian State winner vs. Oklahoma-Missouri winner

Creighton-UC Santa Barbara winner vs. Virginia-Ohio winner

Kansas-E. Washington winner vs. Southern Cal-Wichita State/Drake winner

Iowa-Grand Canyon winner vs. Oregon-VCU winner

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30

Semifinal winners

--

FINAL FOUR

Saturday, April 3

At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Semifinals

Monday, April 5

At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

National Championship

