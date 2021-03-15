Times TBA
FIRST FOUR
At Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
Thursday
Norfolk State (16-7) vs. Appalachian State (17-11)
Wichita State (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4)
Mount Saint Mary's (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8)
Michigan State (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9)
--
EAST REGIONAL
First Round
Saturday
Michigan (20-4) vs. Mount St. Mary's-Texas Southern winner
LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4)
Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12)
Florida State (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8)
BYU (20-6) vs. Michigan State-UCLA winner
Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4)
UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13)
Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5)
Second Round
Monday, March 22
Michigan-Mount. St. Mary's/Texas Southern winner vs. LSU-St. Bonaventure winner
Florida State-UNC Greensboro winner vs. Colorado-Georgetown winner
Texas-Abilene Christian winner vs. BYU-Michigan State/UCLA winner
Alabama-Iona winner vs. UConn-Maryland winner
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30
Semifinal winners
--
SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 19
Baylor (22-2) vs. Hartford (15-8)
North Carolina (18-10) vs. Wisconsin (17-12)
Villanova (16-6) vs. Winthrop (23-1)
Purdue (18-9) vs. North Texas (17-9)
Texas Tech (17-10) vs. Utah State (20-8)
Arkansas (22-6) vs. Colgate (14-1)
Florida (14-9) vs. Virginia Tech (15-6)
Ohio St. (21-9) vs. Oral Roberts (16-10)
Second Round
Sunday, March 21
Baylor-Hartford winner vs. North Carolina-Wisconsin winner
Purdue-North Texas winner vs. Villanova-Winthrop winner
Arkansas-Colgate winner vs. Texas Tech-Utah State winner
Ohio State-Oral Roberts winner vs. Florida-Virginia Tech winner
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30
Semifinal winners
--
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 19
Illinois (23-6) vs. Drexel (12-7)
Loyola Chicago (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8)
Tennessee (18-8) vs. Oregon State (17-12)
Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. Liberty (23-5)
San Diego State (23-4) vs. Syracuse (16-9)
West Virginia (18-9) vs. Morehead State (23-7)
Clemson (16-7) vs. Rutgers (15-11)
Houston (24-3) vs. Cleveland State (19-7)
Second Round
Sunday, March 21
Illinois-Drexel winner vs. Loyola Chicago-Georgia Tech winner
Oklahoma State-Liberty winner vs. Tennessee-Oregon State winner
West Virginia-Morehead State winner vs. San Diego State-Syracuse winner
Houston-Cleveland State winner vs. Clemson-Rutgers winner
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30
Semifinal winners
--
WEST REGIONAL
First Round
Saturday, March 20
Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Norfolk State-Appalachian State winner
Oklahoma (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9)
Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara (22-4)
Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7)
Southern Cal vs. Wichita State-Drake winner
Kansas (20-8 vs. E. Washington (16-7)
Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7)
Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6)
Second Round
Monday, March 22
Gonzaga-Norfolk State/Appalachian State winner vs. Oklahoma-Missouri winner
Creighton-UC Santa Barbara winner vs. Virginia-Ohio winner
Kansas-E. Washington winner vs. Southern Cal-Wichita State/Drake winner
Iowa-Grand Canyon winner vs. Oregon-VCU winner
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27 or Sunday, March 28
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30
Semifinal winners
--
FINAL FOUR
Saturday, April 3
At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Semifinals
Monday, April 5
At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
National Championship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.