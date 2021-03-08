at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
WEDNESDAY
(12) Vanderbilt (8-15) vs. (13) Texas A&M (8-9), 6 p.m., SECN
THURSDAY
(8) Kentucky (9-15) vs. (9) Mississippi State (14-13), 11 a.m., SECN
(5) Florida (13-8) vs. Vanderbilt/Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN
(7) Missouri (15-8) vs. (10) Georgia (14-11), 6 p.m., SECN
(6) Ole Miss (15-10) vs. (11) South Carolina (6-14), 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
(1) Alabama (21-6) vs. Kentucky/Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN
(4) Tennessee (17-7) vs. Florida/Vanderbilt/Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN
(2) Arkansas (21-5) vs. Missouri/Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
(3) LSU (16-8) vs. Ole Miss/South Carolina, 8 p.m., SECN
SATURDAY
Semifinal, noon, ESPN
Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Championship, noon, ESPN
