Coach’s corner
Head coach: Nick Saban
Record: 128-13 in 15 years at Alabama, 274-67-1 in 26 years overall
Age: 70
Hometown: Fairmont, West Virginia
You don't say: Alabama has 41 first-round NFL draft picks under Saban. The Crimson Tide’s had a player taken in the first round every year under Saban except his first two seasons (2007, ’08), and had a record-tying six players taken in 2021 (Miami had six in 2004).
Coordinators: Bill O’Brien (offense), Pete Golding (defense)
Info booth
Location: Tuscaloosa
Home: Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077 capacity, first game 1929)
All-time record: 956-307-42
Mascot: Big Al
Band: Million Dollar Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2021
Returning starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Heisman House: Alabama has four Heisman Trophy winners since 2009, including the last two in DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young. The award for the best college athlete has gone to one school six times in consecutive years. The Crimson Tide could be the first to make it a three-peat if Young dazzles again at quarterback this season. Should he win it again, he would be just the second player to do so (Archie Griffin, Ohio State). Young was second in the nation with 4,872 passing yards last season. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) is the betting favorite to win this year, according to Vegas Insider, with Young right behind.
2. Sack masters: Will Anderson Jr. led the nation with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss last season. Dallas Turner played in every game but had just three starts and finished with 8.5 sacks. Throw in returning starter Henry To’oTo’o and prized 2022 signee Jeremiah Alexander and Alabama’s looking at one of the best linebacking corps in the country.
3. Good hands? It might look like Alabama’s in trouble at receiver. All three starters are in the NFL, and three players hit the transfer portal. That’s 3,295 yards that’s walked out the door. There is reason to be optimistic at wideout, considering Alabama still has speedster JoJo Earle and Iron Bowl hero Ja’Corey Brooks. The Tide signed four-star players Shazz Preston, Isaiah Bond, Aaron Anderson and Kobe Prentice, and picked up transfers Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and Tyler Harrell (Louisville) to restock the receiver shelf.
4. Line dance: If there is a concern for Alabama it’s on the offensive line. As good as the offense was last year, opponents totaled 105 tackles for loss, including 42 sacks. Both of those stats are near the bottom in the SEC. What makes it worse is the Tide lost its best linemen — Evan Neal to the NFL and Chris Owens to graduation. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen is a possibility to take over at left tackle with JC Latham poised to take over at right tackle. That leaves Emil Ekiyor and Javion Cohen at the guard spots and Darrian Dalcourt at center.
Extra point
The Crimson Tide opens the season ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press. In the six previous times it began the season at No. 1, Alabama won the national title only once (2017). The Crimson Tide was also preseason No. 1 in 2010, ’13, ’16, ’18 and ’21.
Upset special
Cheer: Texas A&M. With Alabama losing to the Aggies last season, and Saban’s comments over the summer on Texas A&M “buying” its players that triggered an epic rant from Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher, get your popcorn ready for this Oct. 8 showdown.
Jeer: Texas. A reunion of sorts. Steve Sarkisian left Alabama for UT head coaching job and took a few Crimson Tide assistants and players with him.
Crystal ball
13-2: Despite all the talent Alabama has coming back, at some point it will get tripped up in the regular season — LSU, perhaps, or maybe Texas A&M again. Just like last year, the Tide will regroup, win the SEC title game, reach the national title game, and lose.
Did you know?
Alabama opponents were 17-of-17 on field goals in 2021. In the Crimson Tide’s 2020 national title season, kicker Will Reichard was 14-of-14 on field goals. And in 2019, opponents were again perfect, hitting 20 of 20.
Quotebook
“That’s an award that celebrates one season I had in the past. It doesn’t entitle me to anything.”
— Young on the Heisman Trophy
2021 results
(13-2, 7-1 SEC)
vs. Miami; W, 44-13
Mercer; W, 48-14
at Florida; W, 31-29
Southern Miss; W, 63-14
Ole Miss; W, 42-21
at Texas A&M; L, 41-38
at Mississippi State; W, 49-9
Tennessee; W, 52-24
LSU; W, 20-14
New Mexico State; W, 59-3
Arkansas; W, 42-35
at Auburn (4OT);W, 24-22
SEC championship (Atlanta)
vs. Georgia; W, 41-24
Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas)
vs. Cincinnati; W, 27-6
National championship (Indianapolis)
vs. Georgia; L, 33-18
2022 schedule
Sept. 3; Utah State
Sept. 10; at Texas
Sept. 17; ULM
Sept. 24; Vanderbilt
Oct. 1; at Arkansas
Oct. 8; Texas A&M
Oct. 15; at Tennessee
Oct. 22; Mississippi State
Nov. 5; at LSU
Nov. 12; at Ole Miss
Nov. 19; Austin Peay
Nov. 24; Auburn
