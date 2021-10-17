STARKVILLE, Miss. — Unfortunately for Mississippi State, Alabama's Will "The Terminator" Anderson Jr. will be back.
As a sophomore, he won't be draft-eligible this offseason. So the Bulldogs will face him again next year.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers might have nightmares about him until then. By the end of the third quarter Saturday, Anderson tallied four sacks in the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide's 49-9 win.
1. Interceptions spark Alabama: Mississippi State didn't have trouble driving the field at times in the first quarter, but Rogers showed a propensity for giving the ball to Alabama defensive backs.
First, Josh Jobe picked off Rogers on the opening drive to set up Alabama's first offensive touchdown, a 46-yard pass from Bryce Young to John Metchie III.
Then, Jordan Battle made things even easier on the offense on his interception. He took the ball 40 yards for the score after picking off Rogers. Battle ran through Rogers to get into the end zone.
2. Pass rush returns: Welcome back, Alabama pass rush.
After producing minimal pressure in the loss to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide's pass rush returned in a big way. By the end of the first half, Alabama had four sacks. Against the Aggies the previous Saturday, Alabama had zero.
And those sacks don't include the other instances where pressure affected Rogers. The Mississippi State offensive line struggled to block Alabama. On one drive in the second quarter, the Bulldogs' offensive line got called for four penalties, two of which were holding penalties on the same pass play.
That pressure was key in slowing down Mississippi State's offense, considering Rogers was hurting. After just about every throw, Rogers was grabbing his throwing shoulder. He appeared to injure it in the first quarter.
Anderson led the way in causing backfield chaos. He tallied two sacks in the first half and frequently chased Rogers.
3. Red zone running proves crucial: When faced with a goal-to-go situation, Alabama took a different path than a week earlier.
Instead of passing three straight plays like it did against Texas A&M on one drive, the Crimson Tide ran three straight plays. And it worked.
Brian Robinson Jr. put Alabama up 21-3 in the second quarter as he ran off the left side on third-and-goal from the one.
The score capped a 16-play, 93-yard drive that lasted 7:17. It was much-needed for an Alabama offense that had only three first downs up to that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.