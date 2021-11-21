TUSCALOOSA — No matter what bump or twist in the road Alabama encountered, the Crimson Tide found a way against Arkansas.
And No. 2 Alabama is the SEC West champion because of it.
The Razorbacks threw all they could at the Crimson Tide, including a perfectly executed fake field goal, but Alabama came out with a 42-35 victory Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will play in the SEC title game against Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4.
1. Receivers put on a show: If you're a fan of good receiver play, this was the game for you.
Between Alabama's Jameson Williams and John Metchie III and Arkansas' Treylon Burks, there were no shortage of highlights.
Metchie had 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown. Williams had eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Burks finished with eight catches for 179 yards and two scores.
2. Alabama defense inconsistent: At times, the Crimson Tide defense looked stout. Arkansas couldn't get much of anything going, especially in the first quarter.
Then, whether it be because of the Razorbacks' adjustments or Alabama's defensive miscues, the Crimson Tide struggled at times in the second quarter.
The secondary had trouble accounting for Burks, whose size made him a mismatch. Arkansas also did well at finding ways to get him open. Such was the case on the flat pass he took for the score in the second quarter as Malachi Moore couldn't bring him down before the end zone.
Then later in the second quarter, Warren Thompson got behind the Alabama defense and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Originally ruled a touchdown, Thompson was down at the 1, but the bust did not reflect well on Alabama. Defensive backs Josh Jobe and Moore ran into each other near the line of scrimmage, which allowed Thompson to get behind them as they chased.
After the 66-yard touchdown to Burks, Jobe was replaced on the Alabama defense by freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
But Alabama's defense also made some stops late, capping off an overall inconsistent day.
3. Trading great punts and long drives: Alabama and Arkansas each looked at different points to set themselves up for field-position success in the second quarter. Each team had a punt in the first half that pinned the opposing team inside the 5.
Then, each defense failed to slow the offenses. First, Alabama went 98 yards, capped by a touchdown pass to Metchie for 20 yards. Then, Arkansas traveled 96 yards, which Burks finished with a 15-yard touchdown catch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.