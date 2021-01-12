MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Alabama won Monday’s national championship game amid an offensive onslaught, burying Ohio State and cruising to a 52-24 win.
In three ways, the Crimson Tide made sure its dominance was unquestioned.
1. DeVonta Smith leaving no doubt: In some ways, Alabama allowed its Heisman Trophy winner to victimize whoever dared attempt to defend him. In others, it was offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian concocting ways to get him in advantageous positions, such as one-on-one with a linebacker for a second-quarter touchdown.
Smith ended with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, despite exiting early in the third quarter with an injured finger. He broke the SEC records for single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, plus the school record for single-season receiving yards and career receptions.
2. Timely, not dominating, defense: Flashes of truly dominant defense from Alabama have been few and far between this season, and its national championship game was no different. In the first three quarters, it allowed six plays of 20 yards or more. OSU quarterback Justin Fields averaged 16.5 yards per carry on his first four runs, and its season-long struggles with tight ends struck again on a 36-yard pass to Jeremy Ruckert.
Yet, with a supercharged offense like this one, Alabama doesn’t have to play dominant defense. It has a manufacture a finite number of stops, and it did more than enough.
A three-and-out to start the game led to Alabama taking a lead, and two more at the end of the half helped the Tide turn a four-point lead into an 18-point margin. In two of those three stops, freshman defensive back Brian Branch — in the place of injured starter Malachi Moore — successfully defended in complete passes.
The exclamation point came on Ohio State’s final offensive play of the third quarter, a desperation fourth-and-1 attempt in its own territory, down by 21. Christian Barmore stuffed the run for a loss, Alabama scored six plays later and the celebration was on.
3. Not just winning, but winning big: The 2009 team has been a consistent character in coach Nick Saban’s preachings to his teams. It was dominant on both sides of the ball, and it was his first Alabama team to a the national championship.
More than those was its record: undefeated, 14-0. No Alabama team done it since, until the 2020 team finished it Monday night.
The 2020 team did it in more convincing fashion. The Tide had just one one-possession game, against Florida for the SEC championship. The 2009 team played two such games.
It’s one thing to achieve Saban’s standard of perfection in win-loss results. It’s another to go well above the required effort in almost every instance, as the 2020 team has done.
