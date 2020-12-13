Alabama scored four touchdowns in one 10-minute span of the first half, burying Arkansas in a 52-3 win Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
1. Moody has shot up depth chart: Last season, Jaylen Moody was Alabama’s sixth linebacker at best. Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon would’ve started if not for injuries, so Alabama turned to Shane Lee and Christian Harris. Markail Benton was a situational linebacker and Ale Kaho was often the first linebacker off the bench, all of them ahead of Moody.
One year later, when a starter at the position goes down, Moody was the first player on the field.
Harris’ shoulder injury suffered on Arkansas’ first possession gave Moody an opportunity to play the starter role for over two quarters, producing six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“I don’t know exactly how bad it is yet,” coach Nick Saban said. He said he was told there would be a MRI soon that would help determine Harris' status for next week’s SEC championship game against Florida.
2. Smith isn’t only pass catcher: DeVonta Smith was responsible for 70% of Alabama’s receiving yards over its previous four games, but Saturday showed that was not out of necessity.
Against Arkansas, John Metchie III had 72 receiving yards, tight end Miller Forristall set career highs with six catches for 52 yards, and Slade Bolden had more receiving yards (43) than he had in the three previous games combined. Smith had three meager catches for 22 yards, breaking a 15-game streak of at least 50 yards.
“(Quarterback) Mac (Jones) handled it really well, he didn’t force the ball,” Saban said. “They played soft, you have to throw three-level patterns against them, they dropped back and we had to throw underneath. I just think it’s hard to make vertical plays in the pass game when a team plays you like that.”
3. Alabama can handle multiple quarterbacks: Florida doesn’t have an elite rushing attack, it does have a backup quarterback, Emery Jones, who is a running specialist in certain packages, especially near the goal line.
Arkansas presented Alabama with something similar, with starter Feleipe Franks working back from an injury that forced KJ Jefferson to play most of the previous week’s game against Missouri. The Razorbacks did not abandon Jefferson completely, using him as a rushing threat behind Franks. Alabama corralled him for 11 yards on six carries, forcing a fumble on his final carry.
“I feel like, as a defense, we’re motivated. We’ve just been motivated all year long,” defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. “We’ve been pushing ourselves, sticking together up front and also in the secondary, holding everybody together. As long as we can play together, good things will happen.”
