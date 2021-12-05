ATLANTA — A rare version of Nick Saban made an appearance Saturday.
The Saban who was told he can’t.
The Saban who, when he was pumping gas for his dad’s full-service gas station in West Virginia, was told that he would never graduate from college. The Saban who was told he would end up back home, working in the coal mines.
“We all can probably think of some occasion in our life where somebody told us there was something we couldn’t do,” Saban said Thursday.
Alabama, a 6½-point underdog in Saturday's SEC championship game, responded with a 41-24 win over No. 1 Georgia. The Crimson Tide (12-1) all but locked up a spot in the playoffs.
1. Young dazzles: Quarterback Bryce Young left little doubt that he deserves to be the favorite for the Heisman Trophy.
He was already a favorite, but then he went out and made plays against the Georgia defense in a way no others have all season.
Georgia hadn't given up more than 17 points in a game all season, with 6.92 allowed per game. No problem, Young showed.
Young finished 26-of-44 passing for 421 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
2. Georgia’s vaunted defensive front: The Crimson Tide had plenty of question marks on the offensive line after giving up seven sacks to Auburn last week. Alabama answered.
The Crimson Tide utilized a quick tempo to get the ball out of Young’s hands and get playmakers in space. It seldom gave Georgia time to get home.
But there were times that a play required more time, and Alabama’s pass protection held up. On the first 67-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams over the middle, running back Brian Robinson Jr. stepped up in protection as the offensive line held its ground and Young had time to find Williams.
Against Auburn, Alabama gave up five sacks in the first half alone. Against Georgia? None.
The Crimson Tide stuck with the same offensive line with which it ended the Auburn game, and it proved to be a wise decision.
3. Jet-speed Jameson returns: Alabama sure missed receiver Jameson Williams, who was ejected early against Auburn.
He came back for the SEC championship game and proved lethal against Georgia’s tough secondary.
Just when Georgia looked like it might pummel Alabama after jumping out to a 10-0 lead and moving the ball with a fair amount of ease, Williams struck.
He took a pass from Young, and though defenders stood between him and the end zone, he ran right by them. That 67-yard touchdown sparked Alabama.
Quick passes to Williams often proved effective as well. Of course, Williams struck on another deep ball, too. In the first drive of the second half, Young hit Williams on a 55-yard pass in the end zone to give Alabama a two-touchdown lead.
Williams caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
