ARLINGTON, Texas — Cincinnati showed it was not completely out of place in the College Football Playoff, but there's a difference between belonging and being able to beat Alabama.
The Bearcats made some plays, and the Crimson Tide experienced a few bumps along the way. But keeping pace with Alabama for 60 minutes is difficult for any team. The Crimson Tide can just outlast teams and wear them down.
Brian Robinson Jr. led the way in those efforts, running for 204 yards on 26 carries to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 27-6 victory over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.
The Crimson Tide (13-1) will play for a national title for the ninth time in Nick Saban's 15 years at Alabama when it faces Georgia on Jan. 10.
1. Running right at Cincinnati: Each of Alabama’s first two touchdowns came via passing, but the running game is what sparked the offense.
From the first snap, Robinson was running through Cincinnati defenders. He ran for 134 yards in the first half on 17 carries for a whopping 7.9 yards per carry.
Alabama also used an opening script that included 10 rushes on the first 11 plays. The only play that wasn’t a rush on the opening drive was the touchdown pass to Slade Bolden.
Robinson's success on the ground continued, especially as Alabama looked to take more and more time off the clock.
2. McKinstry prevents turning point: Freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry played hero in the first half. If not, the game could have changed completely.
As the Bearcats (13-1) were punting for the third time in the second half, Alabama returner JoJo Earle just about gifted the Bearcats the football in the red zone. He muffed the punt, but McKinstry grabbed the ball at the bottom of the pile.
On the ensuing drive, the Crimson Tide drove 94 yards in 2:03 and took a 17-3 lead. Another freshman, receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, caught a 44-yard touchdown pass.
If McKinstry doesn’t recover that punt, Cincinnati could have made it a 10-10 game heading into the second half. The Bearcats also had the first possession in the third quarter.
3. Batting practice: Completing passes becomes difficult when they get batted down.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder experienced this first hand in the first half. On the first three drives, the Crimson Tide deflected three passes.
The first one might have been the most pivotal.
The Bearcats marched down the field and had a goal-to-go situation. On first down, Ridder appeared to have an open receiver over the middle, but Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o didn’t let the pass get past the line of scrimmage.
Cincinnati ended the drive by kicking a field goal, its only points of the first half.
The pass-batting efforts helped in the effort to hold Cincinnati to five first downs and 76 total yards in the first half.
Then on second-and-16 in the third quarter, Phidarian Mathis knocked down a pass attempt to force third-and-long. He also had one in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.