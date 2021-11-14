TUSCALOOSA — New Mexico State got a small taste of a lead against No. 3 Alabama, but before the Aggies could savor it for even a second, the Crimson Tide was scoring touchdown after touchdown.
Alabama used a strong first half from quarterback Bryce Young and Jameson Williams to all but put the game out of reach while the second quarter was still young in Saturday's 59-3 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC) will play its final home game of the season next Saturday against Arkansas.
Here are observations and takeaways from the Crimson Tide's victory.
1. RPO to Jamo: Williams is a player Alabama can turn to when it needs a spark.
After a stagnant first drive, the Crimson Tide looked to Williams off a run-pass option on which the New Mexico State defensive back bit. Williams was open for the 50-yard pass that gave Alabama a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
Williams wasn't done. He caught his ninth touchdown of the season in the second quarter as Alabama took a 28-3 lead. Six of those touchdowns have gone for at least 25 yards.
He added a third touchdown before the end of the first half, his 10th of the season, with a 9-yard catch.
2. Another blocked punt: After a week in which special teams play almost cost Alabama against LSU, the Crimson Tide stepped up against New Mexico State.
After Christian Leary blocked a New Mexico State punt, Jaylen Moody picked it up and returned it 20 yards to the 4. It led to a Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown and a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.
The Crimson Tide also blocked punts in the Texas A&M and Mercer games.
3. Young's opening streak: The way Young started Saturday's game was impressive with 13 straight completions.
Young was 21-for-23 for 272 yards and five touchdowns by halftime. He only played one series in the second half before Paul Tyson took over at quarterback. Then Jalen Milroe entered in the fourth quarter.
Three of those five scores went to Williams, while one went to Cameron Latu and another to Jahleel Billingsley.
