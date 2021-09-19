GAINESVILLE, Fla. — All ears were ringing, and the game wasn't pretty, but No. 1 Alabama football managed to escape The Swamp with a 31-29 victory over No. 11 Florida on Saturday.
1. Run defense shaky: The Crimson Tide missed far too many tackles. The Gators ran with ease far too often.
On one play in the second quarter, Malik Davis ran right through the Alabama defense, making DeMarcco Hellams tackle air and dragging Chris Braswell into the end zone.
The run was also an important piece of Florida's 99-yard scoring drive in the third quarter that brought the Gators within 28-23.
But the run defense did stuff Florida on a Malik Davis rush on a two-point conversion attempt that could have tied the game with a little more than three minutes to go.
The Gators gained 248 yards on 43 runs to average 6 yards per carry.
2. Offense hot and cold: As good as the Alabama offense looked in the opening quarter, the Crimson Tide couldn't keep the momentum going in the second quarter.
Alabama put together three three-and-out drives in the second quarter. At one point, Alabama had five straight incompletions. The stagnant second quarter from the offense put the Crimson Tide defense on the field plenty, allowing Florida to get back into the game after it felt like the Gators would have no chance of catching up.
But the Crimson Tide made plays in the second half. Brian Robinson scored on a fourth-down run to give Alabama a 28-16 lead. Robinson also converted a third-and-2 in the final two minutes.
3. Penalties a problem: Alabama already entered Saturday ahead of the 2020 Crimson Tide in penalties, and the performance didn't help.
Whether it be defensive pass interference flags that gave the Florida offense life or false starts as a result of the crowd noise, the Crimson Tide has plenty to clean up.
Coach Nick Saban was frustrated with penalties when Alabama had 17 for 176 yards through two games. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide finished with 11 for 75 yards.
