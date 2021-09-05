ATLANTA — No. 1 Alabama football wasn't perfect, but as far as openers go, the Crimson Tide was nothing short of impressive.
Injuries at the linebacker position put a damper on the afternoon, but Alabama had plenty of positives to take away from a dominant performance with a 44-13 victory over No. 16 Miami on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
1. Don't try to arm-tackle Latu: With all the attention paid to Jahleel Billingsley's preparation heading into the season, Cameron Latu's name hasn't been mentioned much when talking about the tight ends. That quickly changed Saturday.
His first two receptions? Both touchdowns.
The second might have been the most impressive. He broke out of one arm tackle, then shoved another defender away en route to the end zone for a 25-yard score that put Alabama up 27-0 in the second quarter.
Warning for future defenders: Put your big boy pants on if you're going to try to tackle Latu by yourself.
2. Young stellar in first start: The hype has been there all offseason for Bryce Young. He met and perhaps exceeded those expectations in his first start.
He seldom made mistakes and more often than not made plays. He threw three touchdowns in the first half alone. Young finished 27-for-38 with 344 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Young wasn't perfect, but like the team, he looked pretty dang great in his 2021 debut.
3. Robinson rough, ready: Brian Robinson mentioned during preseason practices he's probably not going to hurdle guys like Najee Harris did. Robinson said he's going to go through guys. And he showed that Saturday.
When he had a chance to jump over a defender coming low to tackle him, Robinson just shoved the defender out of the way. No hurdle needed.
He showed a toughness and strength, and it's going to take a lot to bring him down this season. At times, defenders bounced off his legs as he kept churning. He carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards, averaging five yards per carry.
