BATON ROUGE, La. — It took just 12 minutes to erase the rhetoric of an entire year.
Alabama’s domination of the first quarter took LSU out of the game, and dominating the final three quarters led to a final score of 55-17.
1. Alabama sent a message to LSU: Alabama coach Nick Saban has generally been cordial with opponents his teams are overwhelming. Just two weeks ago against Kentucky, the Crimson Tide pulled most of its starting offense with five minutes left in the third quarter, up by 39 points.
On Saturday, Mac Jones and the starting offense were on the field as the fourth quarter started while up 35 points.
Saban said early in the week he is not one to use revenge as a motivational tactic, but recognized his players would likely be motivated by last year’s loss to the Tigers and the antics that followed. Alabama's personnel decisions Saturday suggested it was interested in doing more than beating LSU.
2. Best offensive line in the nation: LSU has several shortcomings, but defensive front play is not one of them. The Tigers entered the game fourth in the SEC in tackles for loss, and two Tigers (BJ Ojulari and Andre Anthony) were in the top 10 in the SEC in sacks.
Yet, the Crimson Tide mauled LSU on the ground, clearing the way for three Najee Harris rushing touchdowns and nearly 150 yards in the first three quarters. It also gave Jones more than enough time to pick LSU apart, often taking his time in the pocket to do so.
This offensive line — made up of Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Evan Neal — will have to wait until the playoffs to find an equal, if it is able to find one there.
3. DeVonta Smith cannot be contained: DeVonta Smith is no stranger to 200-yard receiving games. He now has four of them, the most in the history of Alabama football.
Saturday’s exhibition of excellence was different. He reached 200 in the first half.
Smith exited with eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns, but only after he continued to drive home his case as the best wide receiver in the nation. The production may have been more impressive against a more capable opponent — LSU entered the game last in the SEC in yards per pass attempt allowed — but it was enough to garner attention.
It is certainly too little and too late, but nationally, months of Heisman Trophy chatter surrounding Jones is beginning to transition to Smith.
