1. Alabama has an exploitable defense: Six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns for tight end Kenny Yeboah. Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Conner Snoop catching two passes for 33 yards.
Alabama's pass defense is susceptible to passes to running backs and tight ends, a weakness Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin exploited often in the Crimson Tide's 63-48 win Saturday. Alabama is facing a Georgia team with plenty of threats at both positions next week and several more over the course of the season. While it did not cost Alabama a game against the Rebels, it very well could in the future.
2. Tide open to personnel changes on defense: In the second half, Alabama made a change at safety, switching Daniel Wright for DeMarcco Hellams. Wright provided a highlight with an interception against Texas A&M, but has had tackling issues — in fairness, something that could be said for many others on Alabama's defense.
After allowing 647 yards — the most in the Nick Saban era — starting positions are not secure for any player. The Crimson Tide has the depth at nearly every position to change starters or rotations as it wishes, especially so at on its defensive line and all linebacker positions.
3. Mac Jones is doing more than enough: In his first three games as the full-time starter, quarterback Mac Jones has struck the tricky balance of being both efficient and explosive.
He completed 28 of 32 passes against the Rebels, continuing a trend after completing nearly 75% of his passes against Missouri and Texas A&M. Jones did not rack up that completion percentage on short and safe throws, averaging 13.03 yards per attempt for a total of 417 yards.
Alabama’s rushing attack drew scrutiny after two weeks. The Tide averaged 3.44 yards per carry over 64 attempts. It was better against the Rebels (Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and cracked the top 10 in school history, Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 76), but it may not need it at all points in time with the way Jones is performing at the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.