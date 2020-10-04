1. John Metchie III is a real threat: There was reason for optimism in Alabama's up-and-coming wide receivers with the Crimson Tide having to replace Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. John Metchie III had been an impressive practice field player since the day he stepped on campus, and Slade Bolden made some plays as a Wildcat quarterback in 2019.
There was optimism, but there was no proof. In Saturday's 52-24 win over Texas A&M, Metchie provided the proof.
In torching the Aggies for 181 yards and two touchdowns on five catches, Metchie showed his practice prowess will carry over to the real thing.
Having that additional wide receiver threat allows UA to create mismatches with ease, especially given its consistent use of tight ends keeping teams from its dime packages.
2. Untapped potential in defense: The final statistics — 450 yards, but needing 77 plays to do so, thus 5.8 yards per play — fall in the middle ground. Alabama is not the dominant defense that fans expect regardless of roster circumstances, but the defense is better than the underwhelming performances delivered at times last year.
Its most recent showing offered examples of what the unit could be. In the final three quarters, it held the Aggies to 3.8 yards per carry. Safety Daniel Wright returned an interception for a touchdown. Only two of the Aggies’ four red-zone trips ended in a touchdown, with one coming out of a timeout in the final eight minutes.
It also allowed nine passing plays of 15 yards or more. Two ended in touchdowns and two more were on third-down plays of at least 12 yards. Alabama pressured Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond frequently but never sacked him.
The 5.8 yards per play won't shoot the Tide into the top five of the national defensive rankings, but it does leave a clear path to working its way there.
3. Mac Jones is the right guy: Mac Jones was efficient, going 20-of-27 passing for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He threw one interception that came on a deflected pass. Jones was also explosive with seven of his completions going for 20 yards or more, including plays of 35, 63, 78 and 87 yards.
Alabama may not always need this much from Jones, given its experience on the offensive line and talent at running back, but since the Tide ran 28 times, it needed Jones to produce, and he did.
He often found open receivers who created bigger plays for him, but he was not afraid to test small windows. His touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the second quarter was over an Aggie defender at the back of the end zone, and he threw a well-placed jump ball to Najee Harris for a 16-yard gain that set up a touchdown in the second quarter.
Alabama is likely to face better secondaries than it has in its first two games. As long as Jones remains willing to take calculated risks and converts when he does, he will be at the helm of an offense more than good enough to accomplish Alabama’s goal of a national championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.