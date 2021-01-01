ARLINGTON, Texas — Taking a 14-point lead in the first 11 minutes was all Alabama needed to put Notre Dame at arm’s distance and keep it there, coasting to a 31-14 win in the playoff semifinals Friday.
1. Jordan Battle stuffs Kyren Williams: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly did not hide his intention to keep Alabama’s offense off the field as often as possible with a ball control offense. There wasn’t much controlling of the ball in the opening possessions.
The Fighting Irish’s opening possession lasted five plays and Alabama scored a touchdown in seven — proving why Notre Dame came to Arlington with the offensive gameplan it did. The next possession presented a chance to right the ship and the Fighting Irish were well on their way, converting on a third-and-2 and following with a 7-yard run on the ensuing first down.
Alabama safety Jordan Battle put an end to that, squaring up Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams and forcing him back for a 4-yard loss. Notre Dame could not convert the third-and-7 and punted, meaning an offense intent on controlling the ball last a total of 11 plays and both end in punts.
2. Najee Harris takes flight: Alabama’s second possession presented an opportunity to change the game for good. Already up 7-0, it held Notre Dame to 19 yards on six plays and forced a punt, getting the ball back with over six minutes left in the first quarter. A touchdown drive would put the Fighting Irish in the tough task of mounting a comeback against one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.
A nice punt meant Alabama started the drive on its own 3, but a 15-yard run by Najee Harris got the Tide out of trouble immediately. After completions to Slade Bolden and DeVonta Smith, Harris busted a 53-yard run that included by a hurdle over nearly vertical Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud. Alabama scored on the next play, taking a 14-0 lead.
3. Christian Harris picks off Ian Book: After a rare offensive breakdown from Alabama, Notre Dame got the ball 90 yards away from a touchdown that could’ve brought the game within a possession in the third quarter. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, scrambling on a second-and-7, found tight end Michael Mayer isolated 1-on-1 with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, but the throw was much easier for Harris to catch than Mayer.
As was the case with the Najee Harris hurdle, Alabama immediately seized its newfound opportunity, this time with a 40-yard pass from Mac Jones to John Metchie to put the Crimson Tide near the red zone. The ensuing touchdown turned what could’ve been a one-possession Notre Dame deficit into a three-possession one in fewer than three minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.