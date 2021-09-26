TUSCALOOSA — In a day of college football upsets and near upsets, No. 1 Alabama made sure its game against Southern Miss didn't get added to the list.
The Crimson Tide jumped on the Golden Eagles immediately on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and seldom let up in a 63-14 victory. Alabama improved to 4-0 with the victory over the Golden Eagles.
1. Jameson 'the Jet' Williams can go: Before the Golden Eagles could even blink, a Crimson No. 1 jersey rocketed past them.
Jameson Williams put his speed on display and returned the first kick of the game 100 yards to give Alabama and immediate lead. He also managed to shed an arm tackle during his long run.
Then Williams struck again in the second quarter when he got behind the Southern Miss coverage and caught a pass for an 81-yard score off play action.
And if that wasn't enough for Williams to prove he's fast, Williams returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 83 yards for another touchdown. His 59 yards per return is an Alabama record.
Three touchdowns, three speedy showings from the Ohio State transfer.
2. Bryce Young continues to impress: Young added more good tape to his 2021 reel against Southern Miss.
Before he had his first interception of the season in the third quarter against the Golden Eagles, Young was 20-for-21 with 313 yards and five touchdowns. And the interception was more on Jameson Williams than Young. Williams bobbled the pass and a Southern Miss defensive back snatched the ball out of the air.
3. Run better all around: Yes, it's against Southern Miss and not Florida, but the run defense proved fairly stout nonetheless, while the run offense finally has a 100-yard rusher.
The Golden Eagles had to play catch-up almost immediately, but when Southern Miss did run, Alabama handled it well. In the first half, the Crimson Tide allowed only eight yards on 14 attempts. For reference, the Gators averaged nearly six yards per rush as Alabama struggled to stop anything on the ground in Gainesville.
The Golden Eagles picked up a few solid runs in the second half, but Alabama didn't let the ground game consistently gash it like the previous week.
Alabama will want to try to replicate the Southern Miss performance against Ole Miss next week.
Roydell Williams took care of the Alabama offense's lack of 100-yard rushers, finishing with 110 yards on 11 carries.
He, along with Jase McClellan, filled in nicely with starter Brian Robinson not playing. Coach Nick Saban said Robinson was day-to-day with an injury heading into the game. Robinson dressed, but he didn't see the field.
Williams, who began the season listed at the bottom of the running back depth chart, turned in a 55-yard run that boosted him to 102 yards by halftime. He also scored one of the Crimson Tide's six touchdowns in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.