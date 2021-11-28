AUBURN — Just when everything looked bleak, like there was no way an Alabama offense could drive 97 yards after struggling mightily all day, the Crimson Tide snatched victory from the jaws of Jordan-Hare.
Trailing most of the game, No. 3 Alabama somehow found a way to send the game to overtime where it defeated Auburn 24-22 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
After the four-overtime win, the Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) pivots to the SEC championship game where No. 1 Georgia awaits.
1. Brooks, Metchie step up: Alabama's offense looked like it just didn't have the goods to get the job done for most of Saturday.
No. 1 receiver Jameson Williams was ejected in the second quarter for targeting while in punt coverage. That left Alabama without its top receiver in touchdowns and yards, as well as the player who helped stretch the field.
Without him, and even some with him, the Crimson Tide couldn't do much anything offensively. With Williams out, Alabama had to turn to Ja'Corey Brooks.
Brooks caught a 28-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. John Metchie III had two 2-point overtime conversion catches, including the game-winner, and finished with 13 catches for 150 yards.
2. A punting battle: Alabama and Auburn sure gave James Burnip and Oscar Chapman plenty of work in regulation.
Both squads punted six times in the first half alone. Yes, 12 total punts before halftime. By the end of the game, Burnip punted seven times while Chapman finished with 10.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide proved stout on defense in the first half. The pass rush for both sides showed up to play, especially Auburn's.
The Tigers had five sacks in the first half while Alabama had four. Freshman Dallas Turner provided a spark, leading the the way with two sacks for the Crimson Tide.
Auburn was the only team to find a way out of the punt-filled first half when Kobe Hudson scored on a 15-yard pass.
Alabama's defense was seldom the problem for the Crimson Tide in the game. Josh Jobe even picked off TJ Finley in the fourth quarter. The defense didn't give up much to Auburn for most of the game, but the Crimson Tide offense struggled to take advantage.
Until the very end of regulation, of course.
And the Alabama defense stepped up on the final play for Auburn's offense, too, as freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry broke up a pass.
3. Missing offense: The Alabama offense that put up 42 points a week ago seemed like a distant memory not long after kickoff.
A week after Bryce Young passed for five touchdowns and set an Alabama record for passing yards against Arkansas, the Crimson Tide started the game flat.
Alabama managed only four first downs in the first half.
The Crimson Tide couldn't get much going on the ground, finishing with 64 yards on 36 carries, which accounts for sack yardage.
Alabama found ways to move the ball in the second half more, but it struggled to finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.