TUSCALOOSA — Another Tennessee coach, another Alabama victory.
First-year Volunteers coach Josh Heupel sure made things interesting in his first game against the Crimson Tide, but the final result was the same as it has been throughout Nick Saban's time coaching Alabama football.
No. 4 Alabama defeated Tennessee 52-24 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) extends its winning streak over the Volunteers (4-4, 2-3) to 15 games.
1. Bryce Young can run: For all those who wanted to see a Bryce Young rushing touchdown, that wish was finally granted Saturday. Twice.
He rolled out right in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:27 left in the second quarter. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Young also showed how shifty he can be later in the second quarter when he juked a defender out of his shoes on the drive that gave Alabama a 21-14 lead with 5:18 left in the second quarter.
Young doubled up with another touchdown on third down in the fourth quarter to put Alabama up two scores. He entered the game with 24 passing touchdowns. Now he's got two rushing touchdowns, too.
2. Alabama gets in own way early: Alabama had each phase of the game provide a frustrating moment early.
First, the offensive line couldn't pick up some movement from the Tennessee defensive line on a second-down play that resulted in a sack of quarterback Bryce Young. That pushed Alabama back so that when Will Reichard came out to kick a 54-yarder after Alabama failed to convert on third down, Reichard couldn't make the kick.
The Volunteers took over, but the Crimson Tide defense did its job. After two straight penalties on Tennessee, Alabama sacked Hendon Hooker to set up a long third down the Volunteers couldn't convert. On the ensuing punt, Alabama went for the block, and it backfired.
The Crimson Tide was called for roughing the kicker. It led to JaVonta Payton's 57-yard touchdown that gave Tennessee its first lead against Alabama since 2015.
Then the offense soon produced another error. As Alabama drove down the field on the ensuing drive, receiver Jameson Williams had the ball punched out and Tennessee recovered. Fortunately for Alabama, the defense proved stout as the Volunteers picked up two false start penalties.
3. Special teams errors slow Alabama: The roughing the kicker play wasn't the only error by the Alabama special teams against Tennessee. The greatest error came in the second half.
After the Crimson Tide went three-and-out for a second consecutive drive to open the second half, Tennessee's De-Shawn Rider blocked a James Burnip punt and the Volunteers recovered on Alabama's 16-yard line.
The Crimson Tide minimized the damage of the turnover by forcing a three-and-out that resulted in a field goal.
