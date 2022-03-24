TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's roster is certainly going to look different next season, as is often the case with the transfer portal and professional options to be explored.
The Crimson Tide wrapped up its season with a first-round loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament on Friday after making back-to-back March Madness trips for the first time in 16 years. Now, the attention pivots to next season.
Whether it will be players leaving for the NBA draft, deciding to transfer or staying longer because of the COVID-19 waiver, there's no shortage of potential change when it comes to the offseason.
Alabama could always add players in the transfer portal, too.
Alabama had three players go through senior day. That doesn't preclude a player from staying, but it makes it likely he leaves.
• Keon Ellis: He's ESPN's No. 45 player on its best available draft prospect rankings.
• Jahvon Quinerly: Alabama's starting point guard suffered an injury in the NCAA tournament, but he confirmed on his Instagram that he will be leaving. ESPN lists him as its No. 93 prospect.
• James Rojas: He went through senior day after two seasons at Alabama following his transfer from a junior college. Rojas has overcome two ACL injuries over that span.
The Crimson Tide has signed five players and has the No. 3 class in the nation for 2022 behind Duke and Arkansas, according to the 247Sports Composite. It is Alabama's first class with two five-star signees.
• Jaden Bradley: He's a 6-foot-3, 185-pound McDonald's All-American and five-star prospect from IMG Academy. He's also the No. 1 point guard in the country.
• Brandon Miller: The five-star, 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward is Alabama's other McDonald's All-American in the class. From Antioch, Tennessee, Miller is viewed by Alabama as one of the best pro prospects in the class.
• Rylan Griffen: He's a 6-foot-5, 180-pound scoring guard from Dallas. A four-star prospect, Griffen is someone Alabama coach Nate Oats called a proven winner.
• Noah Clowney: The 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward comes from Roebuck, South Carolina. Oats said the four-star prospect is a great athlete with plenty of upside.
• Nick Pringle: Pringle is the No. 1 junior college power forward in the class. He's a 6-foot-9 and 220-pound player whom Oats called an athletic and skilled big man.
Alabama's potential returning players have questions to answer.
The NBA early-entry deadline is April 24, though the NCAA allows a player to withdraw by June 1. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23.
Oats said before the end of the season that all four guards — Jaden Shackelford, J.D. Davison, Ellis and Quinerly — had indicated they would look at professional options and then determine whether they stay or go.
• Shackelford: Shackelford, after three seasons with the Crimson Tide, is likely to leave. He explored options a year ago, putting his name in the transfer portal as well as the NBA draft.
• Davison: The freshman's status will be one to follow. He could certainly benefit from another season with Alabama, but he might decide to go. ESPN ranks him as the No. 33 prospect, the highest of any Alabama player.
• Noah Gurley: Oats said that the grad transfer will return for another season, made possible by the COVID-19 waiver.
• Charles Bediako: He is expected to return for his sophomore season. Bediako will look to add size in the offseason after a freshman year in which he showed flashes of potential.
• Nimari Burnett: The former Texas Tech transfer is expected to be back after missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL tear. He's also a former McDonald's All-American.
• Alex Tchikou: The former four-star forward has placed his name in the transfer portal after receiving minimal playing time in his second season with the Crimson Tide. He missed the 2020-21 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
• Keon Ambrose-Hylton: He also has entered the transfer portal after playing in just 11 games this season.
• Juwan Gary: Gary started 16 games this year but averaged just 15.6 minutes of playing time.
• Darius Miles: Similar to Gary, he could remain with the Crimson Tide or look for other opportunities. Miles started only two games this past season while averaging 17.2 minutes per game.
• Jusaun Holt: His status was in question after he didn't travel with the Tide to LSU, but he played 15 minutes against Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament before one minute against Notre Dame.
