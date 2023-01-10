CFP National Championship Football

Georgia players celebrate a 65-7 win over TCU for the College Football Playoff championship Monday in Inglewood, Calif. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ashley Landis

Alabama finished No. 5 in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released today. Troy came in at No. 19, its best ranking in school history and its first in the final AP Top 25.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.