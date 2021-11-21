Alabama 42, Arkansas 35
Arkansas;0;14;7;14;—;35
Alabama;3;21;10;8;—;42
--
First quarter
ALA—FG Reichard 48, 7:41.
Second quarter
ALA—Metchie 20 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:54.
ARK—Burks 15 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 6:06.
ALA—J. Williams 79 pass from Young, (Reichard kick), 5:21.
ARK—D. Johnson 1 run (Little kick), 3:40.
ALA—J. Williams 32 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 1:44.
Third quarter
ALA—Leary 11 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 11:31.
ARK—Burks 66 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 10:09.
ALA—FG Reichard 30, 1:09.
Fourth quarter
ARK—Kern 32 pass from Bauer (Little kick), 11:24.
ALA—J. Williams 40 pass from Young (Young run), 5:39.
ARK—Sanders 17 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 1:02.
———
;ARK;ALA
First downs;21;29
Rushes-yards;42-110;36-112
Passing;358;559
Comp-Att-Int;23-31-0;31-40-0
Return Yards;0;(-2)
Punts-Avg.;6-44.5;1-32.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;6-25;5-45
Time of Possession;29:30;30:30
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arkansas, T. Smith 9-42, D. Johnson 9-23, Jefferson 13-22, Sanders 6-18, Green 2-8, team 1-1, Burks 2-(minus 4). Alabama, Robinson 27-122, Sanders 1-3, team 2-(minus 2), Young 6-(minus 11).
PASSING—Arkansas, Jefferson 22-30-0-326, Bauer 1-1-0-32. Alabama, Young 31-40-0-559.
RECEIVING—Arkansas, Burks 8-179, Knox 4-47, Kern 3-47, W. Thompson 2-51, Sanders 2-16, Green 2-10, T. Smith 1-8, Morris 1-0. Alabama, Metchie 10-173, J. Williams 8-190, Latu 3-58, Bolden 3-49, Robinson 3-18, Sanders 1-36, Brooks 1-12, Billingsley 1-12, Leary 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 47.
