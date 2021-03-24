TUSCALOOSA — Alabama tight ends coach Jay Graham said Wednesday that “mental health issues" and a need to seek professional help led to his sudden resignation from the Crimson Tide.
"I am taking time away from football to seek professional help immediately, gain a better understanding of mental health and spend time with loved ones," Graham wrote on Twitter. "I hope to rebalance my life so that I am able to return to my passion of coaching and helping student-athletes achieve their dreams.
"While mental health issues are not new, they are often difficult to discuss, especially for coaches/athletes. I hope my voice inspires others that may be struggling to seek help. I would like to thank everyone for their support, grace and words of encouragement."
Earlier Wednesday, Alabama in a school release said “Jay Graham has resigned his position effective immediately.”
There was no elaboration until Graham's tweet.
Alabama hired the 45-year-old Graham as special-teams coordinator and tight ends coach on Feb. 1.
There was is no announcement on Graham's immediate news of a replacement.
"Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit," head coach Nick Saban said at the time of Graham’s hiring.
A Concord, North Carolina, native, Graham played running back at Tennessee from 1993-96, rushing for 2,609 yards during his career. That included 1,438 yards on 272 carries during his junior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.