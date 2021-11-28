Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)
Alabama;0;0;0;10;14;—;24
Auburn;0;7;3;0;12;—;22
Second quarter
AUB—Hudson 15 pass from Finley (Patton kick), 6:50.
Third quarter
AUB—FG Patton 33, 11:43.
Fourth quarter
ALA—FG Reichard 30, 8:44.
ALA—Brooks 28 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:24.
First overtime
ALA—Bolden 6 pass from Young (Reichard kick).
AUB—King 5 pass from Finley (Patton kick).
Second overtime
AUB—FG Patton 49.
ALA—FG Reichard 38.
Third overtime
ALA—Metchie pass from Young, 2-point attempt.
AUB—Shenker pass from Finley, 2-point attempt.
Fourth overtime
ALA—Metchie pass from young, 2-point attempt.
;ALA;AUB
First downs;18;11
Rushes-yards;36-64;40-22
Passing;317;137
Comp-Att-Int;25-52-1;17-26-1
Return Yards;7;43
Punts-Avg.;7-37.6;10-42.7
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;11-129;7-53
Time of Possession;29:24;30:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Robinson 15-64, Sanders 10-23, Young 11-(minus 23). Auburn, Bigsby 29-63, Hunter 3-2, team 1-(minus 1), Finley 7-(minus 42).
PASSING—Alabama, Young 25-51-1-317, Tyson 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Finley 17-26-1-137.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Metchie 13-150, Robinson 3-29, Brooks 2-49, J. Williams 2-43, Sanders 2-12, Latu 1-14, Billingsley 1-14, Bolden 1-6. Auburn, J. Johnson 4-7, Robertson 3-39, Hudson 3-33, S. Jackson 2-19, Hunter 2-9, Shenker 1-22, King 1-5, Bigsby 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
