TUSCALOOSA — In the aftermath of an embarrassing home loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, Nate Oates looked weary and much older than the 45-year-old Alabama hired last spring to take over the men’s basketball program.
“Obviously, a super disappointing loss. Probably buries our (NCAA) tournament chances, which we probably knew. Barring us winning the SEC Tournament, we’re probably not going to be playing in it,” Oats said after the loss. “I thought we needed a lot better effort than what we gave. I’m frustrated as a guy that’s responsible for this whole program. I obviously didn’t do a good enough job getting these guys ready to play because we didn’t give an effort that demanded a win tonight.”
Although Alabama’s pervasive culture of disappointment over much of the last decade is not his doing, Oats knows he was hired away from Buffalo to instill a winning mentality. After losing to Vanderbilt, it was once again evident his “hard hat” philosophy has yet to take hold.
“You know, effort and all that stuff falls on the head coach, and I’ve got to change the culture here and we’re working on it, (but) it’s obviously not changed enough,” Oats continued. “I’m as disappointed as the fans are. I know they’re super disappointed. Hopefully we’ve got a lot of players that are just as disappointed as we are and they make some changes, but we’ve got to get it changed.”
While there has been improvement, there have been just as many of the same issues involving consistent play and energy that have plagued Alabama over the past eight seasons, during which the Crimson Tide has turned over its coaching staff three times.
The inconsistencies both offensively and defensively have been a major concern this season, and both issues reared their ugly heads Tuesday night when more than 90% of the Tide’s production came from three players — graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden (24 points), sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. (30) and freshman guard Jaden Shackelford (18, all in the second half).
The other five players were 2 of 12 overall.
“We didn’t all come together as a collective group, bring max effort, to play hard,” Bolden admitted. “We had spurts throughout the game and it showed when we played hard, we (were able to) jump out on top of them, cut the lead. But the times we didn’t play hard showed (too) when they got rolling on offense as well.”
The effort seemed to dissipate in the final five or six minutes of each half.
Vanderbilt was 12 of 19 from the field in the the final 7 minutes before halftime and before the final whistle, with junior guard Saben Lee contributing 23 of his 38 points during those 14 combined minutes. Thanks to Lee, the Commodores outscored the Tide by a combined score of 36-19 to pull away after what was a one-possession game entering those first- and second-half stretches.
While runs are a part of the game, falling apart on both sides of the ball during pivotal stretches over the final 6-7 minutes of each half speaks to a greater issue, one involving effort and energy. And Alabama didn’t have enough of either in the Vanderbilt loss.
Oats said it wasn’t the first time Alabama did not play with max effort.
That’s arguably the most disappointing thing for Oats, who also watched Alabama beat Mississippi State, Auburn and LSU, each of which is ahead of it in the conference standings. Those wins offered hope the team had turned the corner.
There also have been head-scratching losses to Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee.
“We’re good enough to … we lost to Kentucky, but when you look at the other top teams in this league, we beat LSU, we beat Auburn, we go to overtime at Auburn, up 21 at Florida and lose. Outside of Kentucky, those are supposed to be the next best. Mississippi State’s above us in the rankings, and we beat them,” Oats said. “We’re capable of beating (good) teams, and then we’re capable of losing to Vanderbilt, who’s the worst. That’s, to me, consistency, effort, and we’ve got to get it changed.”
