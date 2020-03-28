TUSCALOOSA — One year to the day he was officially named as Alabama's head men's basketball coach, Nate Oats went north of the border to add an infusion of premium talent to his roster.
Canadian four-star combo-guard Josh Primo of Ontario verbally committed to the Crimson Tide on Friday, declaring himself "112% Commited" in a tweet shortly after 10 a.m.
Primo, who is originally out of Toronto, is rated as the nation's No. 47 overall player in the 2020 class and one of the top international players coming out this year, according to the 247Sports.com national composite. He's also a five-star prospect according to 247's individual rankings.
Much like the player he could ultimately replace in Alabama's starting lineup — 18-year-old sophomore Kira Lewis, who has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft pool — a 17-year-old Primo reclassified for the 2020 class after splashing onto the international scene last summer as a member of Team Canada at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece. Primo's currently projected as a potential mid-first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Should Lewis leave for the NBA this summer, Primo's addition would still provide Alabama a dynamic 1-2 punch at guard next season with former Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly eligible to play after redshirting in the 2019-20 season.
"I think what stood out to me most about Alabama was that Coach Oats made it clear with my family and myself, that he had a vision for my college career that mirrored my own," Primo told ESPN. "He constantly broke down film with me and showed me exactly where I would make a big impact on the team. Other than that, developing a relationship with Jahvon Quinerly and watching their fast-paced play night in and night out made a big impact.
"With the events of the past couple weeks cutting short my high school basketball career, I feel that it is now time that I focus on the next chapter of my life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.