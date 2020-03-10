TUSCALOOSA — Nate Oats didn’t hold back following Alabama’s lowest scoring game of his brief tenure in Tuscaloosa.
“It was our worst offensive performance by far this year,” Oats said after Saturday’s 69-50 loss at Missouri. “They kind of bottled up Kira (Lewis)’s penetration and took away our 3-point shooting. I thought we battled hard for about 30 minutes and they went a run that took it from three-point lead for us to go up around 10 with eight minutes left.”
Saturday’s 50-point scoring effort was the Crimson Tide’s lowest scoring output since a 65-46 loss at Georgia on Jan. 6, 2018. And for a team that ended the regular season still leading the Southeastern Conference averaging 82.0 points per game after topping the 90-point mark nine times, that’s not the sort of showing Oats expect.
It’s part of why last week’s back-to-back losses were admittedly so disappointing.
Looking to bounce back from an embarrassing home loss to SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt, Oats challenged his Crimson Tide players to show greater effort over its last few games.
“That’s all I’m going to care about for the next (few) games, is who gives us an effort that demands a win,” Oats said after the Vanderbilt loss. “It’s sports, sometimes you get outplayed, but when the other team plays harder than you, that’s when I can’t sleep at night. … We’re going to have to get everybody on the team that’s in the game to give us everything they have for the next, whatever it is, 2-3-4 however many games that’s left.”
But if Saturday’s regular-season finale was any indication, that sort of sustained effort hasn’t been visible.
Oats watched as Vanderbilt and Missouri both pulled away over the last 10 minutes. The Crimson Tide has been outscored 57-29 in the final 10 minutes the losses. That includes Missouri’s 35-13 closing salvo Saturday, when the host Tigers made 10 of their last 13 field goal tries — including its final four 3-pointers — to turn a 37-34 deficit into a 69-50 win.
“From what our assistants told me, they scored on 17 of their final 18 possessions before intentionally not scoring on their last couple. It was pretty embarrassing effort on defense to close the game out,” Oats said. “Going into the game, we said that no matter what happens, let’s make sure and give an effort the whole game. I thought we did that up until that point then the dam just sort of broke.”
That’s an understatement. Things got exceedingly worse for Alabama entering the final six minutes in which the Tide has been outscored a combined 39-14 with the opposition shooting a combined 13 of 17 from the field while Alabama has made just 2 of 17.
That’s hardly the sort of effort Oats hoped to see, and it doesn’t bode well for what Alabama will have for this week’s SEC tournament in Nashville.
Backing into the No. 9 seed after dropping eight of its last 12 games, the Crimson Tide (16-15, 8-10 SEC) plays eighth-seeded Tennessee (17-14, 9-9 SEC) at noon Thursday in the first game of second-round action. The winner advances to play top-seeded Kentucky at noon Friday in the quarterfinals.
The Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 SEC) have dispatched Alabama in each of the last four SEC tournaments with an average margin of victory of 18 points, including an 86-63 drubbing in the 2018 semifinals, the Tide’s last appearance as the No. 9 seed.
But with only Thursday’s game guaranteed, and a NIT bid likely, there are not many opportunities remaining for this year’s Alabama to prove it has what it takes to even challenge a team like Kentucky, which it played within a single possession with 2 minutes remaining in a 76-67 loss in Lexington just two months ago.
While Oats hasn’t given any indication that how individual players compete over these final few games could impact their place on the team next season, there’s little doubt the perceived lack of effort in games of late has bothered the former high school coach from Detroit.
Which is why the true test for this year’s Crimson Tide could very well come this week in Nashville, where it can not only avenge another “disappointing” home loss against Tennessee but also show the sort of sustained effort that Oats will be able to make use of moving forward into next season.
